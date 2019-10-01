Your October Horoscope Is Here

Image zoom Hung Quach/Stocksy

Fall is officially in full swing: nature is preparing for its winter slumber; the scent of pumpkin spice is in the air; and our desires are shifting from summer flings and adventures to what’s warm, comforting, and familiar.

The month begins with an ending: Pluto’s retrograde comes to a close on the 3rd, concluding a five-month period that saw us reflecting on and observing the role of power in our lives. Where in your life have you ceded some control and, alternately, where have you stepped up to the plate? This planetary retrograde aims to teach us when it’s best to raise our voice and when we should hold our tongue — what lessons have you learned in this arena since last April?

The planets will offer even more opportunities for empowerment this month, with the full moon landing in brash Aries on the 13th, and Venus moving into committed and focused Scorpio on the 8th. The time has come to define what you want — then go out and chase it. Finally, in perfect bookend style, October will end with the beginning of another retrograde — Mercury’s, that is. (As if Halloween wasn’t scary enough.)

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Is there room in that spotlight of yours, Aries? The most important people in your life will come a-calling this month, all too happy to point out where your relationship with them may be lacking. Resist the urge to go on the defensive and point out your pals’ shortcomings in response. Rather, this is an excellent time to hash out long-standing imbalances or petty frustrations you’ve kept from each other. You just might need to put your temper aside to reach a resolution.

Your ego will require some stroking on the 13th, when the full moon lights up your first house. Every need or want that crosses your mind will shoot straight to the top of your to-do list, thanks to the impulsive energy of this lunar phase. Try to keep a clear head, Aries. Check your ego when needed (do you sense a theme this month?) and channel your passion toward the goals that truly matter to you.

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

You might as well mark every day after October 3 as an opportunity for love, Taurus. Whether you’re in a relationship, looking for someone special, or blissfully single, you’ll communicate (and, yes, flirt) with ease this month. Your social stamina will be at an all-time high, but use it wisely — the risk of burning out on major group hangs and happy hours will be great. Instead, plan a quiet date night with your S.O. or a day trip with your best friend. Better to log more time with a valued few, dear Bull.

The full moon on the 13th will be your chance at some much-needed alone time. If that aforementioned feeling of burnout is creeping in, spend this night recharging and, simply, listening to yourself think. Realizations about your priorities may surface along the way. Let them come — and let them shape the rest of your month for the better.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

At the risk of stating the obvious, you get a bad rap, Gemini. All too often painted as frenetic, scattered, and stretched too thin, you undeniably love to take in as much info as possible, but you also have a knack for distilling and organizing said info, whether it’s schedule changes or some juicy gossip. From the 3rd onward, you’ll have a shining chance to demonstrate this talent and prove your detractors wrong in the process. Streamline your routine, swap intel over coffee, and, especially on the 8th, hone your networking skills.

When Scorpio season begins on the 23rd, your crackling sense of organization will reach its peak — optimization and efficiency will be your primary focus for the next 30 days. While this influence can be inspiring, it can also make any setback feel like a failure. Needless doubts may creep in at the first sign of a roadblock, but don’t let them dictate your behavior. You’re still human, Gem. Even your critics won’t hold you to such a high standard, and you shouldn't either.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

This month, the planets will ask you what it means to be satisfied at work, and whether its definition changes when you consider what satisfaction looks like in your personal life, Cancer. As a sign who likes to keep these realms relatively separate, you might not normally compare them. But, in doing so, you may find that serving your needs at home can, in turn, benefit you in the workplace. Namely, pinpoint the hobbies, routines, and even minor chores that fill your free time and consider that they may actually serve as an outlet for energies you don’t get to spend in the office. Hold them up as you would an important assignment from your boss and perform them with the same amount of gusto.

The full moon on the 13th will snap your understanding of professional fulfillment into clear focus, mostly because you’ll start to feel it in earnest. An accolade, a raise, a long-awaited connection could come your way now.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

You’re a natural leader, Leo, and your nearest and dearest have been treating you as such since Libra season began in late September. Those calendar invites, last-minute requests for advice, and voicemails “just to say ‘Hi’” will continue to roll in this month, even as your desire for a little peace and quiet rises in urgency. Remember to breathe, Lioness. Venus moving into Scorpio on the 8th will quell your temper and remind you that your friends won’t be hurt if you ask for a little space (preferably if you don’t scream it at them). In fact, showing your sensitive side will remind them why they turn to you so often.

You’ll be able to clear your schedule and do some serious autumnal nesting on the 23rd, when the sun moves into fellow fixed sign Scorpio. You share a sense of steadiness and consistency with this mysterious water sign, and its solar season is your annual opportunity to be a shameless homebody. Break out those scented candles and fluffy slippers, Leo. Your kingdom can wait.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Viewed one way, October could look like a month of all work and no play for you, Virgo. But, if you adjust your perspective, this month has plenty to offer, especially in the way of security, knowledge, and inspiration — the kinds of things that the average Virgo actually considers “fun.” While the sun is still in Libra (until the 23rd), you’ll be keenly aware of your financial situation (and Mars linking up with the sun on the 4th will only amplify the role of money in your life). Keep perfecting your budget, but put some cash aside for a new course or brief trip this month. Taking a break to explore a new topic or neighborhood will keep your thoughts sharp as the month starts to fly by — which it will, especially from the 3rd onward, when suddenly a dozen different people will ask for your full attention.

Mark your calendar for the 27th, when the new moon will quietly ask your practical instincts to sniff out any kinks in your schedule. Something that was once a mild nuisance will reveal itself to be a true impediment to your progress, Virgo. Make a plan to simplify it — or to cut it from your to-do list entirely.

LIBRA (September 22 - October 23)

Your birthday season is in full effect, Libra, and you can’t help but bask in the sun’s rays while it’s lovingly lighting up your first house. Every sign deserves the “me” time that comes along with their solar season, and you’ll feel even more empowered to look out for number one on October 4, when Mars joins the sun in your sign. The red planet of action is here to help you find your voice and raise it accordingly — especially against those who aren’t giving you your due. Be wary of ego trips and arguments, but don’t back down if someone challenges you, either.

Be prepared to look beyond yourself on the 13th, when the full moon swivels your focus to a relationship that’s in need of your attention. There may be an underlying conflict for you to resolve or a truth that has yet to be spoken. Whatever comes to light, don’t brush it aside or save it for another day. Flex your mediator muscles and talk things out, Libra.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Happy (almost) birthday, Scorpio. The sun will glide into your sign on October 23 and kick off a month-long period of celebrating all things Scorp (how apt that overlaps with everyone’s favorite macabre holiday, Halloween). Until then, you still have time to plumb the depths of your psyche and get clear on how you want the next 12 months to be different from the last — a tall order, but your focused sign loves a long-term goal.

Although the party won’t officially begin until the 23rd, you’ll be feeling yourself well ahead of schedule thanks to Mercury and Venus, which move into your sign on the 3rd and the 8th, respectively. Ignore your Scorpionic instinct to withdraw and, instead, show the world who they’re really dealing with: open up to a partner about your feelings, correct your office nemesis in real time, and nurture your ideas before self-editing them to death. Consider this practice for your birthday season.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

You may feel the sudden quietude of fall most of all, Sagittarius. While the first half of the month will be full of your regular, extremely Sagittarian hangouts and relatively impromptu excursions, Scorpio season will usher in a wholly different vibe. Before you can ring in your solar season next month, the sun in Scorpio urges you to embrace your philosophical side and spend some time mulling over how you’ve changed since Sag season 2018. But don’t stop there, dear Archer. If you ask yourself one thing as October draws to a close, let it be this: How can you muster the inner strength to stick with the things that challenged but ultimately served you in the last year?

Luckily, it won’t be all serious pondering this month — the 13th’s full moon in fellow fire sign Aries will see in you a buoyant, playful mood. Let your inner philosopher rest and prepare for Scorp season, and let your inner adventurer out to play.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

As October begins, you’ll find yourself in classic Capricorn mode, with your nose to the grindstone and your coworkers’ admiring gaze upon you. Things at work are picking up, and the challenge will be to keep the pace you set for yourself. Luckily, that shouldn’t be a problem, so long as you’re willing to defy your sign’s ultra-traditional stereotype. Unconventional ideas and strategies will come to mind and you’ll be itching to pitch them to the powers that be. Take the risk, Cap — stepping outside of your comfort zone could mean keeping your long-term goals on track.

Outside of work, you’ll continue to flout your stuffy reputation and actually find comfort in larger social settings. In other words, don’t immediately say “no” to that party invite. Rest assured, however, that you aren’t about to blossom into some kind of social butterfly (not exactly the role that every Goat would like to play). Set your phone to Do Not Disturb on the 13th, when the full moon calls you home. Spend the evening catching up on chores, correspondences, and possibly even sleep.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

You’re a tough one to pin down, Aquarius — and, normally, you like it that way. It’s rare to meet a Water Bearer who frets over first impressions and what others think, but concerns around your reputation could come creeping in this month, especially if you’re trying to make moves at work. Fortunately, you won’t be left to stew on whether or not your coworkers like you.

This month will also present you with the opportunity to cement your standing around the office. Maybe you’ll assert yourself during a meeting or prove your ability to multitask like never before. Whatever you’re hoping to prove, the chance to do so could come at you sideways — but the results will be worth the preparation. Not only could you end up winning the attention of your higher-ups, but you could find a few new friends in your department, to boot. As the month draws to a close, make time during the new moon on the 27th to reflect on where you want all of your hard work to take you next.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Your already-active imagination is in for a workout this month, Pisces. Expect vibrant dreams, unquenchable curiosity, and distractions galore — the same old, same old won’t do it for you. Break away from stagnant thoughts and seek mental stimulation through experimental books, international films, and your most eccentric pals. The full moon on the 13th will interrupt your explorations to make sure you’re still on steady ground with regards to your cash flow and, you know, fundamental needs to keep your life moving. Once those affairs are in order, you can return to your flights of fancy.

Whether you keep your explorations strictly intellectual or venture into a new and unknown locale, these pursuits won’t be all fun and games. They will likely unfold in a way that teaches you something important about yourself and your regular approach to life. You could, if you wish, take what you learn this month and apply it to the day-to-day world you normally inhabit. You could even allow these spontaneous experiences change you, Pisces, if you remain as open as you feel now.

