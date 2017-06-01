The Obamas Purchase the Gorgeous D.C. Home They've Been Renting

It looks like Michelle and Barack Obama aren't going anywhere anytime soon—save for a few well-deserved vacations with Oprah every now and again.

According to The Washington Post, the former president and First Lady have purchased the eight-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bath home they had been renting in D.C.'s exclusive Kalorama neighborhood for a cool $8.1 million.

Unlike most presidential families, the Obamas made the decision to remain in Washington, D.C., for their post–White House years at least until their youngest daughter Sasha finishes her education at Sidwell Friends School. "We're going to have to stay a couple of years in D.C. probably so Sasha can finish," Barack told CNN last year. "Transferring someone in the middle of high school? Tough."

Spokesman Kevin Lewis, in a statement, said the purchase just made sense for the family: "Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property."

