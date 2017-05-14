Food Tastes Better When Accompanied by a Cloth Napkin

I like to surround myself with beautiful things—from my dish scrubber to my earrings. Every Sunday I will bring you the latest object of perfection that I am lusting after or let's be honest, have already added to cart. Apologies in advance for showing too many shiny things. I hope you get as much joy out of beauty and design as I do.
Chic, eco-friendly, and budget conscious are not three words you usually see together, but these NPG (Non-Perishable Goods) napkins can only be described as such. It's just a fact; food tastes better on porcelain dishes accompanied by linen napkins. And when you factor in less paper waste, it's a win, win. The price also gives you permission to buy two sets and the colors are sublime. All of NPG's products are entirely hand-crafted using only natural fiber materials, and the linen napkins are sewn locally in Portland, Oregon. So let's set the table!
VIDEO: 5 Historical Homes You Can Rent
Shop these NPG Everyday Napkins, set of six; $45, at SpartanShop now.