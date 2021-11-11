The Brand Behind the World's First Bendable G-Spot Vibrator Just Put Its Entire Site on Sale
November 11 is National Singles Day, and there's no better way to celebrate than by giving yourself the gift of a brand new vibrator (and an orgasm). Apparently, popular sex toy brand MysteryVibe agrees — so much so that it's offering 30 percent off its entire site through November 17, giving us no reason not to indulge in some self-care this week. Even if you're not single, self-induced pleasure is always a good idea — and you can totally use these toys with a partner, too.
MysteryVibe has made a name for itself by inventing the world's first bendable g-spot vibrator, the Poco, and the first wearable vibrator for people with penises, the Tenuto. Plus, its best-selling vibrator, the Crescendo, is the most flexible vibrator ever created. So, yeah, MysteryVibe knows what it's doing. And if you don't know first-hand what the brand's toys can do for you yet, it's time to give it a whirl.
First up: the Poco. Remember your first few sexual encounters? Chances are, they probably involved some fingering, aka the OG method of sexual stimulation. Well, when tongues and penises come into play, the trusty finger can be forgotten — but the Poco is here to remind you just how powerful fingers can be.
Mimicking a human finger, this g-spot vibrator can bend to reach all the spots you need to get off, and it includes 16 intensities to push you over the edge. And unlike a human finger, the Poco never gets tired, so you can keep the pleasure going for as long as you desire. Use it as a clitoral stimulator during penetrative sex or to hit your g-spot during solo play.
Next up is MysteryVibe's most popular vibrator, the Crescendo. What makes this toy so special is that, unlike one-trick ponies like clit-suction toys or bullet vibrators, this baby does it all. Six different motors work to stimulate numerous erogenous zones at once: the clitoris, the g-spot, and the p-spot, making it the most versatile vibrator around. You can bend it into an infinite amount of shapes, allowing it to mold to your body for the ultimate orgasm.
If you're looking for a sex toy for you and your man to use at the same time, consider the Tenuto, the only flexible, wearable vibrator for penises. It keeps the penis erect while stimulating the clitoris, vulva, and the perineum (the area between the genitals and the butthole). All of this combines for a stronger orgasm for both partners — need we say more?
Though climaxes are truly priceless, it certainly doesn't hurt when you can buy them for 30 percent off. Score MysteryVibe's award-winning sex toys before its Singles Day sale ends in less than a week.
