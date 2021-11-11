The Brand Behind the World's First Bendable G-Spot Vibrator Just Put Its Entire Site on Sale 

November 11 is National Singles Day, and there's no better way to celebrate than by giving yourself the gift of a brand new vibrator (and an orgasm). Apparently, popular sex toy brand MysteryVibe agrees — so much so that it's offering 30 percent off its entire site through November 17, giving us no reason not to indulge in some self-care this week. Even if you're not single, self-induced pleasure is always a good idea — and you can totally use these toys with a partner, too.