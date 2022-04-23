My Mom Is Hard to Shop for, but She'd Approve of These 10 Mother's Day Gifts From Amazon
My mom's birthday and Mother's Day are about a month apart, so I always have a little trouble thinking about what to get her for the latter. I still want the presents to feel special even though I just gifted her quite a few nice things, but she's not the easiest person to shop for — which makes the process even harder. She has very specific tastes for, well, everything, so even when I think I've nailed her gift, oftentimes that's not the case.
Fortunately, I happen to be well-versed in all things Amazon, so I know exactly what's worth shopping for amidst the hundreds of gift options recommended via the site's Mother's Day guide. Plus, I've gotten my mom a handful of things from Amazon over the last few years that she's genuinely loved (to my surprise), so I have personal insight on what she would actually approve of.
Below, shop the 10 gifts worth buying for even the pickiest of moms from Amazon:
- Ugg Sport Yeah Sandal, $60
- Slip Silk Eye Mask, $50
- Filorga Oxygen Glow Cream, $49
- Pura D'or Biotin Original Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $37 (Originally $40)
- L'Occitane Immortelle Divine Youth Anti-Aging Hand Cream, $39
- JW Pei Maze Crossbody Bag, $130
- Freeman Facial Variety Mask 4-Pack, $15 (Originally $16)
- Adidas Classics Tonal 3-Stripe Leggings, $18–$50 (Originally $50)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $49 (Originally $70)
- Fossil Monroe Hybrid Smartwatch, $199
Ugg Sport Yeah Sandal
Knix that pair of slippers you were looking at for mom this year and grab these cushy slides for her, instead. Ugg transformed its popular Fluff Yeah shoes into the perfect pair of bubbly sandals for summer, and I have a feeling they're going to be huge this season. I got my mom the Fluff Yeahs for Christmas and she's obsessed, so I know she'll be enamored with the Sport Yeahs, too. I own a pair and it truly feels like I'm floating when I wear them — trust me, any mom who appreciates a supportive and comfy sandal will love these.
Slip Silk Eye Mask
Both my mom and I are huge eye mask fans, and it doesn't get any better than Slip's silky one. I own several at this point and refuse to go to sleep wearing anything else. Made out of 100 percent mulberry silk, the pretty mask is comfy and delicate on the skin — it even has anti-aging benefits since it retains your skin's moisture. The brand recently teamed up with fashion brand Alice + Olivia and released its eye mask, hair scrunchies, and pillowcase in some very cute limited-edition colors and prints.
Filorga Oxygen Glow Cream
My mom turned 62 this year, but tons of people think she's in her 40s — and part of her youthful glow is thanks to French skincare brand Filorga. Her favorite skin-tightening serum is so good, it's currently sold out everywhere, but Filorga has tons of amazing anti-aging products in its lineup. My mom loves a moisturizer that leaves behind a glow, so I know this Oxygen Glow Cream would get her approval; it's a plumping, skin-smoothing cream with a slightly rosy tint meant to illuminate your complexion. Sold.
Pura D'or Biotin Original Shampoo and Conditioner Set
It's easy to turn to high-end hair care brands when it comes to gifting, but sometimes, under-the-radar products can provide better results. While you may not have heard of Pura D'or, the brand's biotin shampoo and conditioner set is a customer-favorite on Amazon — it's a best-seller with over 10,800 five-star ratings. My mom is a big fan of this stuff; she swears it helped with post-COVID hair loss, and now continues to use it because it leaves her hair "shiny" and "full." I'd say this is a no-brainer if you're looking to give something practical to anyone who has been experiencing hair thinning.
L'Occitane Immortelle Divine Youth Hand Cream
L'Occitane launched this anti-aging hand cream last year and I feel like more people should know about it. This cream is actually like a serum for your hands thanks to the combination of the brand's two most popular ingredients: organic shea butter and immortelle essential oil, an anti-aging flower extract that's also found in L'Occitane's best-selling Immortelle Divine collection. My mom loves hers, especially since she works with her hands and often needs something extra-nourishing to keep them smooth and supple.
JW Pei Maze Crossbody Bag
Bags have to be the hardest thing to buy for my mom. I try to avoid giving her handbags without her specific input, but I think this plush JW Pei crossbody bag would win her over. It's a good in-between size that's not too big or small, and it comes in a trendy quilted design that looks more expensive than it actually is. If it's anything like its celeb-loved Gabbi bag, this is a solid, high-quality gift for a budget under $150.
Freeman Facial Variety Mask Pack
My mom is obsessed with face masks, and even though she's tried some pretty high-end stuff, at the end of the day, she still loves Freeman's classic masks. (I mean, they have over 10,000 five-star ratings for a reason.) I love them, too, and this variety pack is a really fun and affordable gift that I know would put a smile on my mom's face. If you're scrambling for ideas, this is a good start for a little spa-themed gift basket.
Adidas Classics Tonal 3-Stripe Leggings
A pair of nice leggings is always a good gift, according to my mom. I love this upgraded pair of Adidas' classic three-stripe leggings because instead of white stripes, they have tonal stripes that match the color of the pants. Adidas is my mom's go-to athleisure brand, so these would definitely get her stamp of approval. The pink pair is currently on sale for $35, while the black pair starts as low as $18, depending on your size preference.
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Speaking of Adidas, if mom needs a new pair of kicks, the brand's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe is recommended by over 55,000 people. The sneakers have consistently remained one of Amazon's best-selling sneakers for years thanks to how comfortable, lightweight, and breathable they are, according to shoppers. These are great spring and summer sneakers, and come in 28 different colors, so there's something for everyone. Plus, the $49 sale price makes them a steal.
Fossil Monroe Hybrid Smartwatch
My mom is not very tech-savvy but really wants a smartwatch. I can already imagine all the ways this would not work out if I were to get her a regular smartwatch from Apple or Garmin, but I recently came across this genius hybrid option from Fossil that I think she could navigate. The Monroe smartwatch has mechanical hands integrated over an always-on smart display that easily shows your heart rate and step count at a glance. I love that it looks like a traditional watch but still has all the essential smart functions without the frills.
