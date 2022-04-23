My Mom Is Hard to Shop for, but She'd Approve of These 10 Mother's Day Gifts From Amazon

My mom is not very tech-savvy but really wants a smartwatch. I can already imagine all the ways this would not work out if I were to get her a regular smartwatch from Apple or Garmin, but I recently came across this genius hybrid option from Fossil that I think she could navigate. The Monroe smartwatch has mechanical hands integrated over an always-on smart display that easily shows your heart rate and step count at a glance. I love that it looks like a traditional watch but still has all the essential smart functions without the frills.