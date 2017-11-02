The 6 Key Details for a Beyonce-Worthy Pregnancy Shoot

When you’re constantly tired and sore, the last thing you probably want to do is pose and smile in front of a camera to document your exhaustion. But just one look at the stunning maternity photos of celebrities like Ciara, Kourtney Kardashian, and Beyonce might make you change your mind. There’s more to those serene baby bump images than you might think, so we asked supermom style blogger Rachel Parcell of Pink Peonies for her tips on shooting beautiful photos like hers.

Scroll down to find out her best advice for shooting graceful maternity photos.

Think about your poses and angles

"Some women aren’t comfortable posing for a pregnancy shoot. But the poses you choose and angles of the camera can make a huge difference. A few poses that I’ve done in the past is holding my belly, straight on, up close, far away."

Keep it simple

"Don’t overdo it! And don’t stress thinking about all the details. The simplicity of the shoot and focus will be you and your baby."

Location is key

"I’m always a BIG fan of natural light and gorgeous backdrops. The location you choose to take your photos will make or break the final product. Whenever I’m gearing up for a shoot I look on Instagram or Pinterest for inspiration photos and then talk with my photographer about what I’m wanting and if we can find a location nearby that would work."

What to Wear

"You don’t want to wear something too busy or distracting, but you do want to highlight your pregnant belly and wear something that flatters you and you feel comfortable and beautiful in. For pregnancy shoots especially I lean toward simple, solid colors. And maybe a maxi dress or flowy, feminine dress. When I was pregnant with my daughter I wore a white Rachel Pally Maxi Dress and dressed it up with a shawl and diamond belt. And since I knew I was having a girl I found gorgeous pink cherry blossom trees as a backdrop. When I was pregnant with my son we decided to go up in the mountains with tall pine trees and my Chantel Lauren skirt was handmade for me and I chose a light baby blue color."

Photographer

"You want to choose a photographer that you’ve worked with before and that you feel comfortable with. Pregnancy photoshoots aren’t like any other shoot, so you want to ensure you feel like you can be yourself."

Emotion

"Don’t think of it as just you posing with your belly. Maybe you want to have your kids join you in a few photos! Or your spouse. But it can also definitely just be you. Think about what you want and where you plan to put the photos and go from there."