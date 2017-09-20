4 Maternity Fashion Tips From Style Blogger Rachel Parcell

Pink Peonies
Yerin Kim
Sep 20, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

For mom-to-bes, dressing a changing body and looking cute can be a daunting task. When you’re amidst the craziness of expecting a newborn, a stylish wardrobe is probably the last thing on your mind. But Pink Peonies blogger Rachel Parcell shows us that fashion doesn’t need to take a backseat during your pregnancy. She effortlessly achieves the perfect balance between style and comfort, so we had to ask for her help.

Read on for Rachel Parcell’s tips on dressing cute during pregnancy, and her trendy picks for each look.

1 of 4 Pink Peonies

Stock up on plenty of stretchy, comfortable dresses

“Each time I’ve been pregnant my go-to piece is always a dress. Stretchy dresses flatter your bump and are definitely more comfortable than jeans.”

Shop similar styles: Monrow tank dress, $68; revolve.com, Monrow sweatshirt dress, $158; revolve.com, Kimi and Kai Demi Ruched Maternity Dress, $62; nordstrom.com.

2 of 4 Pink Peonies

Don’t forget to layer with non-maternity pieces you already have

“Depending on the season you are pregnant, you may want to pull out a light sweater or jacket. Or a hat, or cute sandals or booties. These are pieces that are already in your closet and you already love to wear!”

Shop similar styles: BP. denim jacket, $69; nordstrom.com, Free People denim jacket; $148; saksfifthavenue.com, Current/Elliott denim jacket; $247, nordstrom.com.

3 of 4 Pink Peonies

Comfortable t-shirts are key

“If I’m not wearing a flowy maxi or dress, then you’ll probably find me in sweats with a stretchy t-shirt. You might be able to wear t-shirts you already own, or you may need to purchase new ones at a bigger size. But t-shirts can be worn a variety of ways and they aren’t too expensive to purchase!”

Shop similar styles: Monrow tee, $62; revolve.com, J.Crew tee, $30; nordstrom.com.

4 of 4 Pink Peonies

Flatter your bump with a flowy maxi

“Again, dresses are amazing when you’re pregnant! I love these options that are non-maternity but work perfectly if you are pregnant.”

Shop similar styles: WAYF maxi dress, $51; nordstrom.com, Free People maxi dress, $118; nordstrom.com.

