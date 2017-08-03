Now You Can Get Your Favorite Maternity Essentials For A Fraction Of The Cost

Timur Emek/Getty
Yerin Kim
Aug 03, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Attention moms-to-be! Dressing your changing body is often a struggle and painful for your wallet, but have no fear— Target’s latest designer collaboration is with Ingrid & Isabel. And now, you can get the brand’s bestselling maternity essentials for a fraction of the cost! 

Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel features 120 stylish pieces, ranging from $10 to $40. And, many of the products are similar to bestsellers that were rocked by celebs like Mila Kunis and Gwen Stefani when they were carrying. 

VIDEO: Why Whitney Port Is Not Having Sex While Pregnant

A particularly beloved product is the Bellaband. It’s basically a cropped tube top for pregnant women to wear over their unbuttoned pants, without anyone finding out. A little back story: The Bellaband was born out of founder Ingrid Carney’s frustration as an expecting mom struggling to get dressed before a big corporate meeting. After unsuccessfully trying everything from safety pins to bandages to keep her pants in place, she finally came across a white tube top in her closet, folded it in half, and wore that over her growing belly. No one knew about the wardrobe malfunction happening underneath her blouse. 

“An hour and a half later, I’m in this meeting and all I could think was that nobody in here knows that my pants are completely unbuttoned and unzipped,” Carney tells InStyle. “And then I found myself wearing this band throughout my whole pregnancy.”

RELATED: Serena Williams’s $99 One-Piece and 5 More Chic Maternity Swimsuits

Using her mommy’s group as her guinea pigs, in 2003 Carney created what pregnant women now know and love as the Bellaband. And from there, the company took off. The product quickly became the number-one selling maternity accessory on the market.

Now Ingrid & Isabel offers more seamless solutions, activewear, and full-on fashion. The brand’s fit, function, and style are reflected in the new Target partnership under which you’ll find everything from the Bellaband to low-back leggings and stylish llace dresses for every occasion.

Scroll down for the affordable versions of Ingrid & Isabel's four bestselling items.

Maternity Crossover Panel Active Leggings

These leggings are the comfiest you'll find. It has a panel that folds over and a special low back so you don't have excess fabric.

available at Target $35
Maternity Bellaband

This band will hold your pants up when your belly pops. The seamless fabric stretches to fit your belly at every step of your pregnancy.

available at Target $17
Maternity Seamless Nursing Bra

This is the perfect bra for breastfeeding mommys. The double-layer support and stretch creates a comfortable fit for before, during, and after your pregnancy.

available at Target $23
Maternity Pleated Tank Dress

This item is a great go-to for the stylish mom-to-be. You can wear this soft, stretchy dress with sneakers for a casual day look or with heels for a fun date night.

available at Target $25

