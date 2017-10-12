7 Adorable Backpacks That Are Actually Diaper Bags

Courtesy
Yerin Kim
Oct 12, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

You have the sweet new onesies, clean baby bottles, and stacks of soft diapers. But there’s one thing missing: a practical yet stylish bag to hold all of your baby’s needs. Though the classic tote might be a chic option, a good old backpack is perfect for the Mary Poppins of moms (and dads!).

While an easily transportable, spacious, and organized backpack is ideal, we also never want to compromise our style. But searching for a diaper bag that checks all the boxes is not as easy as it might look, so we rounded up 7 functional backpacks that are so cute, no one will know they’re actually diaper bags. Whether you’re a first-time newbie or a veteran mommy, you’re bound to find a backpack you love.

Keep scrolling to find the best backpack for you and your baby. 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Leader Bag Co. Julien Canvas Set

This unisex backpack with leather details and gold hardware has 10 different compartments for bottles, snacks, keys, and everything in between. Plus, the set includes stroller straps, a clutch, and a change mat.

2 of 7 Courtesy

Perry Mackin Paris Water Resistant Nylon Diaper Bag Backpack

This adorable padded backpack is perfect for active parents with style.

3 of 7 Courtesy

Skip Hop Greenwich Simply Chic Diaper Backpack

This vegan leather backpack is perfect for the stylish new mommy. With nine pockets of various sizes and a cushioned changing pad, this bag is also super practical.

4 of 7 Courtesy

Rosie Pope Highbury Hill Diaper Bag Backpack

Another eco-friendly bag, this blush pink vegan leather backpack is too pretty to pass up. Plus, it has plenty of storage space and can be tightly secured with the drawstring closure.

5 of 7 Courtesy

Oh Joy! Backpack Diaper Bag

This adorable diaper bag is affordable, roomy, and even has a stroller strap to comfortably attach essentials to your baby’s stroller.

6 of 7 Courtesy

The Honest Company City Faux Leather Diaper Backpack 

Both practical and sophisticated, this Jessica Alba-approved faux leather backpack will hold everything from your baby’s bottles to snacks for you to munch on throughout the day.

7 of 7 Courtesy

Petunia Picklebottom Intermix Backpack

For the organized mama, this spacious backpack is your new diaper bag. In addition to its many pockets, the bag also has a water-resistant interior, making it a breeze to clean.

