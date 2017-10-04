Busy Philipps on "Pinterest Moms" and Making Out with James Franco

Whoever wants to call Busy Philipps "mom" can feel free. "'Mom' is the highest form of praise from millennials," she recently said. "I'm happy to be called 'mom' by anyone."

It's a good thing too, considering the Vice Principals actress stars in a new campaign for LG Electronics's SideKick—a compact washer designed for small loads—that pokes fun at mom stereotypes and pulls back the curtain on home life. Here, Philipps get candid about mothering, her burgeoning presence on Instagram Stories, and kissing James Franco on-screen as a teenager.

What myth surrounding moms do you really want to debunk?

The idea that we all have to be Pinterest-perfect, killing it on all fronts, drinking our probiotics, remembering to have Rishi, and putting all these things in our kids' lunches. There's a lot of pressure to do all of the things. And we can't do all of the things—I can do a few things, and I've got them nailed. I think that's more realistic.

Well, you've certainly been busy. You have a new movie, I Feel Pretty, with Amy Schumer and Michelle Williams coming out next year. Are you excited to reunite with your best friend on-screen?

Michelle and I didn't really have any scenes together, which is such a bummer—our storylines are not aligned. But I'm very excited for people to see her in this film, because the Michelle that I know and am friends with is very different than the one that is in these movies crying all the time. [Laughs] She's literally the best actor of our generation, male or female. It will be cool to see her in this way.

Speaking of former co-stars, James Franco recently revealed that you were his first on-screen kiss, in Freaks and Geeks. Was he yours, too?

[James] was definitely my first on-screen kiss. Part of what was so genius about that show was that we were all fairly young—I didn't know anything. So for on-screen kisses, I was like, "I guess you just kiss the person like you would kiss your boyfriend." So we made out. He was great to make out with!

Besides the SideKick, what are some appliances that make home life easier for you?

Obviously my phone. A really good blender—I have a Vitamix that I'm obsessed with. And my fancy Japanese toilet.

What shows are you watching right now?

Honestly, I don't have time for a lot of TV. And it's unfortunate, because I love TV. Everyone at the Emmys was saying that we're living in the Golden Age of Television, but I don't have time to watch the 4,700 television shows that everybody's talking about all the time. I don't know who does!

What do you do to relax?

Instagram Stories. [Laughs]

You've amassed a huge following.

It was born very organically out of my own frustration with the life I've chosen and the career that I have. I just felt like, "There's got to be someone out there that feels the same way as me, even if they're not a moderately successful actress." So I started talking into the void, and it turned out that a lot of people were just waiting for someone to speak first. It started happening fairly slowly—I started last fall, and by the time January/February rolled around, I was getting feedback from people in the industry. I'm flattered that people want to hear me talk about nothing.

This interview has been edited and condensed.