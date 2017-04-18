This Mom Successfully Used GoFundMe to Take Her Kids to Disney

When mom-of-two Nikki Smith looked to GoFundMe to take her kids to Disney World, she had no idea of the backlash she would inspire. The working mom from Bristol, England, started a campaign on the crowd-funding site, asking for about $6,000 to pay for a vacation for herself and her two daughters, and she didn’t anticipate the backlash she’d receive.

“I’m traumatized by the abuse and negativity I have received and only put this back up because a lot of people said I should. I won’t let anyone bully me into taking it down,” she wrote after temporarily taking down her page. “Online trolls are hurtful and cruel, I haven’t hurt anyone, and I was only trying to fulfill my children’s dreams. Thank you to all who have been so kind to me.”

“I will not be shamed because I wanted to do more for my children,” Smith added. Luckily, she’ll be able to do just that: The page has already exceeded its goal, raising more than $8,500 for the trip.

Hopefully Smith’s two girls enjoy their visit to the Happiest Place on Earth.