This $49 Vibrator Brings Shoppers to a "Whole Other Level of Euphoria"

Over the years, the importance of practicing self-love and sexual health has become a popular topic–and why shouldn't it be? There's no reason intimacy with a partner or toy (or both) should be considered taboo. Thankfully, countless brands and influential celebrities are helping to change the perception of using sex toys and indulging in personal pleasure. With the widespread popularity of intimate toys and accessories, however, it can be difficult to know which product to invest in. Sure, finding a vibrator with all of the bells and whistles seems appealing, but some have a pretty steep price tag and will set you back a few hundred dollars (no, thank you).