This $49 Vibrator Brings Shoppers to a "Whole Other Level of Euphoria"
Over the years, the importance of practicing self-love and sexual health has become a popular topic–and why shouldn't it be? There's no reason intimacy with a partner or toy (or both) should be considered taboo. Thankfully, countless brands and influential celebrities are helping to change the perception of using sex toys and indulging in personal pleasure. With the widespread popularity of intimate toys and accessories, however, it can be difficult to know which product to invest in. Sure, finding a vibrator with all of the bells and whistles seems appealing, but some have a pretty steep price tag and will set you back a few hundred dollars (no, thank you).
Enter Maude, the Dakota Johnson-backed company focused on creating modern sexual wellness essentials for before, during, and after sex. Maude's line of affordable and thoughtfully-made products range from toys and libido-stimulating supplements to soaks, oils, and condoms. But there's one little massager in particular that reviewers can't stop raving about — so much so that it's almost impossible to keep in stock, previously selling out seven times.
Shop now: $49; getmaude.com
Maude's original three-speed USB massager will fulfill exactly the vibe (get it?) you're yearning for. Vibe is perhaps one of the sleekest sex toys on the market, with a smooth, carrot-like shape and a multi-functional flutter tip. Its discrete size is complemented by its incredible softness, and it's ethically made with 100 percent platinum-grade silicone. Let's be honest, you should never sacrifice quality when it comes to your precious parts, which is another reason to opt for the phthalate and latex-free Vibe.
Whether carving out some alone time or spending a romantic evening at home with your partner, you may want to consider adding this little accessory to the mix. Nearly 1,000 five-star reviews exclaim that this little gadget is "the best" and they would "100 percent recommend." One shopper even said it was "love at first vibe" and that they would be purchasing a second one soon. And for just $49, why not? You may even want to spread the love and buy one for your nearest and dearest, à la Kourtney Kardashian.
Once you catch the vibe, you're not going to want to stop, and Maude's thoughtful line of sexual accoutrement is certainly worth a try. The brand's naturally-hydrating, aloe-based lubricant, Shine, is perfect to pair with any toy or to be used during intercourse. And the luxurious Burn candles have a dual purpose: You can set the mood while indulging in a sensual massage. No matter what products you choose to try, you know you'll be in good hands with Maude.