This Sexual Wellness Brand Just Launched a Multifunctional Hand Sanitizer
Use it to clean your hands, or your vibrator.
Maude’s got your hands (and sex toys) covered.
The sexual wellness brand, known for its discreet personal massager, Vibe, recently launched its first-ever hand sanitizer. Simply called ‘Clean,’ the sanitizing spray is made with hydrating coconut oil and 70 percent ethyl alcohol, which meets the CDC’s recommendations for an effective hand sanitizer. It comes in a one-ounce reusable glass bottle, and Maude estimates you can get about 375 sprays out of it. (The brand recommends you use two to three sprays per use.)
For an added bonus, the brand says you can also use it to clean your Vibe post-use — just spray it and then wipe down with a wet towel.
Shop now: $10; getmaude.com
If you were looking to add a few other goodies to your cart, Maude’s popular vibrator is currently out of stock — but you can still pre-order it and expect it to ship by early summer. However, its other personal care essentials, including lube, condoms, and body oil, are all still available.
Shop now: $35; getmaude.com; $15; getmaude.com
Maude is one of many brands to pivot to making hand sanitizer. It joins others like beauty brands Orly, Eczema Honey, and Peter Thomas Roth, which have all started manufacturing the product to help shoppers protect themselves against coronavirus.
We’re not sure about you, but we love a multifunctional product. Make sure to shop Maude’s Clean hand sanitizer spray before it’s gone.