I Tried MasterClass for 6 Months and Now I'm Calling It the Best Gift Idea

When choosing which classes to take, I found it really helpful to view the class trailers and lesson titles to get a feel of what the course will look like. During the courses, I absolutely loved the note-taking feature. Each lesson has its own notes section on the right side of the screen so you can type different ideas, advice, and learnings as you watch. I always think I'm going to remember information, but these notes ensure I won't forget. MasterClass also has extensive downloadable guides for each class that provide valuable information you can keep forever. After each lesson, you can give it a rating out of five stars. You can skip lessons, but I recommend watching the entire course in order. The classes are well made and provide exclusive insight you won't want to miss.