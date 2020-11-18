The Face Masks Practically Every Celeb Owns Are Already on Sale for Black Friday
Stock up for the holiday season.
The Black Friday deals are rolling in left and right, so we don’t blame you if you’re starting to lose track. Our advice? Make a detailed plan of brands you love and things you actually need, and check first to see if anything on your list is already discounted ahead of the big sale event. Chances are, it will be.
It’s no secret that we’re going to need cloth face masks for (at least) a while longer, especially as we enter the winter ahead. And while oftentimes the protective face coverings are excluded from sitewide promotions, it appears plenty of brands are offering major discounts on the must-have accessory ahead of the holiday season — including the face mask brand every major celebrity has been rocking lately. Masqd is offering 30 percent off its entire inventory of masks, chains, filters, and more.
Masqd quickly became a favorite of celebrities over the summer, and based on recent street-style sightings, it still is. Sarah Jessica Parker has an impressive collection of face masks from the L.A.-based brand — or, at least that’s the idea we’re getting from her latest looks. Over the last few months, SJP has worn all of Masqd’s best-selling styles, like the Ribbed Face Mask that Bella Hadid also owns, the chic-but-durable Lace Mask that’s great for the holiday season, and most recently, the Ultra Soft Black Face Mask she donned while casting her vote on November 3.
Other celeb fans include Hadid, who regularly opts for Masqd’s ribbed options, and Jennifer Lopez, who owns an impressive collection of the masks — one of them being the Ultra Sports Face Mask that’s already sold out 12 times. (Chrissy Teigen also owns this exercise-friendly pick, according to the brand.)
During Masqd's early Black Friday sale, you can get 30 percent off everything, no exclusions. That means that now’s the absolute best time to stock up on this essential accessory. Gift a new, cute style to yourself, and then scoop up a few extras as stocking stuffers, because let’s be honest, everyone could use a stylish new face mask right about now.
Shop our favorite picks from Masqd’s sitewide Black Friday sale below, and see for yourself why the brand has become a Hollywood-favorite for stylish yet durable face masks.
