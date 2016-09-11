7 Things I Learned from Reese Witherspoon’s Decorator, Mark D. Sikes

Reese Witherspoon recently Instagrammed a photo of decorator Mark D. Sikes’s new book with the giddy caption, “So excited about my friend @markdsikes gorgeous design book Can't wait to look at all the beauty this weekend!” and it’s no surprise why. The visual merchandising exec-turned-interior designer, who designed Witherspoon’s own abode and the charming Draper James store (both in Nashville), just released his first book, Beautiful: All-American Decorating and Timeless Style ($30; amazon.com), a beautifully bound volume full of images of aspirational rooms and outdoor escapes that he himself has designed.

Of course we couldn’t wait to get our hands on a copy and once we did, we found that there are a bevy of decor tips within its bound pages that were not only inspiring, but totally doable and applicable for the modern gal. Here are a few of the fun tips we discovered from flipping the pages of Beautiful, below.