Wednesday's Full Moon Is Targeting All of Our Important Relationships

Well, don’t say we didn’t warn you. This Wednesday’s full moon will be a doozy — and not just because it’s the third consecutive supermoon to come our way this year. Also known as the Worm Moon, the March 2019 full moon will reach its peak on the 20th in Libra, a sign deeply preoccupied with relationships of all kinds, throwing any inequalities into stark relief. If you thought January’s full moon was a trip, better brace yourself now.

If you aren’t familiar with the sign of Libra, you need only look at its representative symbol, the Scales of Justice, to understand what it’s all about: give and take, balance, and the importance of respecting both parties in any scenario. People born under this sign are often described as diplomatic or flat-out people-pleasers, for their steadfast commitment to fairness in all things. Partnerships, of the platonic and romantic sort, are very important to Librans the world over.

So, when the full moon beams through this sign, it acts like a spiritual spotlight, highlighting the relationships that we value most in our lives. It may help you to notice that your budding romance is actually going swimmingly and that you should put even more time and effort into deepening that bond. On the other hand, this full moon could lead you to realize that you aren’t getting as good as you’re giving with your partner or BFF.

Simply put, this sign and lunar phase combo wants you to find balance in your partnerships — and if anything feels even slightly off-kilter, you won’t be able to shake it off until you address it directly. For example, if your S.O. hasn’t been pulling their weight with household chores, or if you’re always the one who has to cave and make peace when the two of you argue, you may be inspired to speak up and change that dynamic for good under this full moon.

The trick, of course, will be to broach the subject like a true Libra and do so gently and, again, diplomatically. The temptation to blow up at your nearest and dearest (or for them to do the same to you) will be strong — and let’s not forget that the current Mercury retrograde will only muddle any attempts at clear communication. Remember to lead with love, hear your honey out, and be prepared to make changes on your end, too, if it benefits the relationship overall.

And, that’s just what a regular full moon in Libra ought to feel like.

Lucky us, this influence will be particularly intense this month, all thanks to the aforementioned fact that it’s a supermoon. Although we’re big fans of the full moon whenever it comes around, it’s only considered “super” when it reaches the point in its orbit that brings it closest to Earth, making it look bigger and brighter than usual. (This is a Super Worm Moon, meaning it signals the spring equinox and, thus, earthworm season.) Wednesday March 20 will be a great night for a little stargazing, but, from an astrological standpoint, it also means that that spotlight on our important partnerships will be even brighter.

Before you panic too much and decide to go off-grid ahead of Wednesday night, try to remember that the full moon is never going to put your relationship on blast for no reason at all. Viewed another way, this is an opportunity for you and your S.O. to understand each other better, even if it that means having to adjust the give-and-take of your relationship. If nothing else, you may come out the other side of this full moon with a killer chore chart.

