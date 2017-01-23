8 Luxurious Valentine's Day Gifts for Expectant Mothers

Timur Emek/Getty
Anna Hecht
Jan 23, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

This is for all the expectant mamas out there. This Valentine's Day, we know you deserve a special treat (or at least something to help you relax). After all, carrying another being is no easy task. Just for you, we made sure to round up the most luxurious gifts that'll remind you to put yourself (and your little one) first this Valentine's Day.

Keep scrolling to shop best picks for pregnant women.

Faux Fur Hooded Robe

Pottery Barn carries the softest loungewear that expectant moms are sure to love. 

Pottery Barn $129
Hatch Dress

A super comfortable (and flattering!) dress for a chic look that requires minimal effort.

$200
Maternity Tea

Maternity tea containing red raspberry leaf tea for a soothing, warm drink made of only organic herbs.

$4.99+
Kate Spade Diaper Bag

Being a new mom requires toting around all the essentials. This Kate Spade diaper bag gets the job done in style.

Kate Spade $298
Contoured Pregnancy Support Pillow

Snuggling up to sleep is so comfy with this full-body maternity pillow.

$66
Clarins Stretch Mark Minimizer + Tonic Body Treatment

For a spa-like experience (that also helps to firm and tone all over), these Clarins products offer a decadent skincare regimen.

Clarins Stretch Mark Minimizer ($56). Tonic Body Treatment ($64).

Topshop Sweater

You and your babe can beat winter's chill in this chic Topshop sweater.

Topshop $68
Tempur-Pedic Slippers

These slippers, by Tempur-Pedic, are made with a sturdy sole so that they can be worn indoors (or outdoors). 'Cause, hey, comfort is key when carrying a little one.

$40

