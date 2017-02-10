Lily Collins Shares Her 8 Favorite Things

Our fascination with Lily Collins extends far beyond her enviable eyebrows and penchant for princess-inspired gowns, which is precisely why we asked the 27-year-old actress to guest-edit 11 pages of our March issue. ICYMI, that same month, the jack-of-all-trades star will be celebrating the release of her forthcoming memoir, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me., where she gets candid about body image, self-confidence, and, of course, her current obsessions. Here, she shares eight of her favorite things, from the mascara she loves to the candle she burns until the wick runs out. Scroll through below to see her go-to picks. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

POUT PERFECTER

"YSL lipstick glides on smoothly with minimal shine."

2 of 8 Courtesy

MASCARA MVP

"I feel extra wide-awake with one swipe of Lancôme Hypnôse."

3 of 8 Estrop/Getty

DESIGNER CRUSH

"Alexander McQueen. The pieces look like paintings."

4 of 8 Time Inc. Digital Studio

SIGNATURE SCENT

"Lancôme Miracle smells fresh and wears beautifully throughout the day."

5 of 8 Time Inc. Digital Studio

SUNNIES SHE SWEARS BY

"A classic pair of Ray-Bans."

6 of 8 Time Inc. Digital Studio

CANDLE OF CHOICE

"I'm always burning tons of Voluspa in my apartment."

7 of 8 lilyjcollins/Instagram

FAVORITE FLOWER

"Whenever I smell gardenias, I feel like I'm on vacation."

8 of 8 Getty

GO-TO INSTAGRAM FILTER

"I like my feed to look uniform, so I always use Ludwig or Rise."

