Lily Collins Shares Her 8 Favorite Things

Our fascination with Lily Collins extends far beyond her enviable eyebrows and penchant for princess-inspired gowns, which is precisely why we asked the 27-year-old actress to guest-edit 11 pages of our March issue. ICYMI, that same month, the jack-of-all-trades star will be celebrating the release of her forthcoming memoir, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me., where she gets candid about body image, self-confidence, and, of course, her current obsessions. Here, she shares eight of her favorite things, from the mascara she loves to the candle she burns until the wick runs out. Scroll through below to see her go-to picks.