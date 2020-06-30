Your Libra Zodiac Sign Guide: Everything to Know About the Social Butterfly Air Sign

With spontaneity-filled summer behind us, the first full month of fall is all about getting back to the structure of your regular grind, pinning down dates for get-togethers (perhaps of the physically-distanced variety these days), and looking ahead to harvest celebrations and Halloween. It must be Libra season. Annually, approximately between September 23 and October 22, the sun moves through the seventh sign of the zodiac, Libra, symbolized by the Scales.

From the Fall Equinox into the heart of autumn, we’re in full-on planning mode. After all, there’s only so much left of the year, and we're motivated to make the most of it. This big picture thinking and desire to connect with others through harmonious celebration is brought to you by Libra, an air sign associated with a need to socialize and seek serenity, a love of style and romance, going to bat for justice, and the ability to create thriving partnerships at every turn. The traits are owed to Libra’s ruling planet, Venus, which oversees love, beauty, art, and how you spend money.

A few style-conscious, diplomatic, artistic Libras: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Serena Williams, Brie Larson, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Hilary Duff, Bella Hadid, and Halsey. These celebs are astrologically influenced to use their creative and social powers, big picture thinking, and love of art and beauty to bring more balance to the world.

Here, everything you need to know about the sociable, elegant air sign.

Libra Personality Traits

Those born between September 23 and October 22 can generally assume that their sun sign is Libra. (It’s not definitive, because the sun moves between signs on different days annually.) Also note that while we tend to refer to ourselves as our sun sign, it’s just one detail of a natal chart, which is basically a unique snapshot of the sky when you were born. But it’s a detail that helps color your core sense of self, identity, personal style, self-esteem and confidence.

The beauty lover of the zodiac

Typical sun in Libra traits include being the ultimate host of any party or get-together (even Zoom happy hours and having a knack for elegant personal style and styling any space. They're beauty- and art-loving, adept at making big picture game plans, ambitious, and romantic. Their characteristics reflect themes covered by the Seventh House of Partnership, which Libra rules. The Seventh House oversees your one-on-one relationships — mostly with a long-term partner or spouse, but also with friends, business partners, and loved ones with whom you often connect and cooperate — and influences how you work with others, the nature of relationships you form, and how they’ll shape your life.

The cardinal air sign

Every sign is assigned a quality (cardinal, mutable, or fixed), which explains the sign’s basic energy. There’s a cardinal, mutable, and fixed sign within every element (fire, earth, air, water). Libra is the cardinal one of the air group, which makes them visionaries who are driven to constantly generate new strategies for success. They’re often brimming with bold, brilliant ideas, but follow-through can feel like a slightly uphill battle.

Libras' best personality traits:

Harmony-seeking social butterflies whose hearts are drawn to art, music, dance, and connecting with others, you can rest assured that the Libras you associate with will be on a perpetual mission to make life lighthearted, fun, and more fair. They are the designers of the zodiac, eager to take any messy space and infuse it with beauty. Similarly, they’re quick to turn any conflict on its head by pushing for harmony and, in cases where the scales of justice are off-kilter, they’ll pursue equity. They’re the party host whose Halloween costume is impeccable and their cocktail and tapas game is even stronger; the spontaneity-embracing buddy who you can count on to join you for that group fitness class or charity event on a whim. If you’re dating a Libra, they’ll plan a date that’s old-school romantic. Think fine dining under just-right mood lighting or taking a leisurely stroll in a beautiful, cinematic setting, like a blossom-filled local garden or park.

Libras' worst personality traits:

Because Libra’s north star is to bring balance, harmony, and fairness to the table at all costs, they’ll go to great lengths to avoid clashing or confronting others, which can end up backfiring big time. They might end up acting passive-aggressive instead of coming right out and saying how they feel. Similarly, Venus-ruled Libras want life to look a certain, aesthetically-pleasing and peaceful way, which is admirable, but it’s not always realistic. They might avoid moving the ball forward, simply because the strategy is not in line with their ideals. And like all air signs, they can be flighty, indecisive, and struggle to commit.

What Libras Are Like In Love and Bed

Libras' romance style

If your date has a wide social network, is plugged into or is planning a variety of parties and events, has a flair for pulling together and flaunting on-trend styles, and has curated an artistic and eye-catching Instagram feed, you’re likely seeing someone born under the influence of social, artistic, diplomatic, charming Libra energy.

The air sign is a social butterfly who adores classic romance, which is bound to be a turn-on for anyone who loves being swept off their feet and/or enjoys doing the sweeping. Anyone who would like to connect with a Libra in a lasting way will be equally open to bringing a lighthearted approach to life and love, appreciates the arts, and is eager to infuse everyday moments with elegant touches. Loving a Libra means loving their need to make the world a prettier, more peaceful place, filled with buzzy conversation and, occasionally, invitations to see-and-be-seen events. They might not admit it out loud, but they might occasionally daydream about living in a romance novel, so any gestures that can make that even slightly real for them (think getting a reservation at a trendy restaurant or booking a weekend getaway to a gorgeous resort) is sure to please.

Libras' sexual style

Libras’ adoration for old-school wooing and all things aesthetically-appealing most definitely extends into the bedroom. In order to let go and enjoy themselves sexually, the mood and scene must be set in a way that feels balanced and harmonious to a Libra, or their airy minds might be easily distracted. This might mean ensuring the scented candles they love are lit, the bed looks neat and comfortable, and the playlist was thoughtfully curated. And given Libras' appreciation for the finer things in life, it wouldn’t hurt to have their favorite rosé at the ready.

Given their Venusian wiring, Libras tend to be very visual, so they’ll appreciate their partner’s attempt to look polished and pulled together, perhaps styling their hair in a way they can’t help but find irresistibly sexy. They might have a thing for luxury lingerie, as it brings beauty and attention to pretty, elegant detail into the bedroom. Along these same lines, they might enjoy foreplay or making love in front of a mirror.

In the midst of a full-on throw down, Libras want to feel adored and will appreciate any thoughtful, generous gestures that add to the romance factor. For instance, they might prefer that their partner take the initiative, spend lots of time on sweet kissing and compliments before going down on them first. When thoroughly smitten, Libras will fall head over heels in love and shower their special someone with warmth and affection.

Libra Compatibility

Wondering how Libra matches up with your sign as a friend, a lover, a colleague, or in terms of any other one-on-one relationship? Here, their most simpatico partners as well as clash-prone pairings:

Most compatible:

Signs that share the same element tend to be the most simpatico (e.g. two water signs, like Scorpio and Cancer). This is especially the case for two air signs, both of whom lead with mental energy.

Air is also traditionally compatible with fire, because the two elements complement one another. The two signs share certain attributes, like being free-spirited, independent, speedy, and social. That said, a Libra often hits it off with a similarly social, flirtatious Gemini, people-loving, intellectual Aquarius, or dynamic, fun-loving Leo.

Least compatible:

As with most of the zodiac signs, opposites can attract — and Libra and Aries often connect on their shared desire to dream big, see and be seen, and trail-blaze. But a conflict-seeking Aries could also be a peace-loving Libra’s worst nightmare.

Libra is also square (the most challenging angle that can exist between two signs) pragmatic earth sign Capricorn and deeply sentimental water sign Cancer. Unless they have other positive aspects in their natal charts, Libra can respect these two other cardinal signs for their bold, visionary perspectives on life, but they’ll struggle to find harmony emotionally.

What If You Have Libra Elsewhere in Your Chart?

As mentioned previously, the sun sign is one of many aspects of a natal chart. When you were born, the moon and all the planets in our solar system were in one of the 12 signs and a particular position — all of which help to inform your personality and areas of your life. Here’s what it means if Libra shows up in any of the main areas of your chart:

Libra Moon

The moon, which spends about two to three days in each sign, influences your emotions and intuition. If it was in Libra at the time of your birth, you likely crave partnership, putting it above all else. But you prioritize platonic relationships too, as you find that socializing and connecting with others offers a sense of security and comfort.

Libra Mercury

Mercury, which spends about two to three weeks in a sign, shapes your communication style. If it was in Libra when you were born, you’re likely diplomatic and charming in the way you express yourself. Aiming to be kind and fair always, you value and often speak up about equality and justice and wish others would do the same.

Libra Venus

Venus, which remains in a sign for about three to five weeks, influences how you behave in relationships and how you attract others. If you were born with the planet of love and beauty in Libra, it’s right at home in one of the signs it rules (the other being Taurus), which makes this a harmonious placement. You love love and will do whatever it takes to keep the peace and make a partnership work. As for your date night style, you’ll be most confident when you feel pulled together and polished, wearing colors and cuts that suit your fairy-tale-esque, airy vibe.

Libra Mars

Mars, which remains in a sign for six or seven weeks, affects your energy, strength, sexual style, and how you experience courage. If you were born while the fiery, dynamic, fighter planet was in cardinal, airy Libra, you’re a go-getter who brings your creative, social, and diplomatic impulses to the table. You’re driven to push for balance and equality and are guided by your ideals. One pitfall: By always pushing for peace and shying away from conflict, you might default to passive-aggressive behavior.

Libra Ascendant (or Rising)

Your ascendant or rising sign influences how you present yourself to the world. As a Libra ascendant, you come off as a social butterfly, artistic and/or highly appreciative of the arts, polished, kind, and fair.

Upcoming Astrological Highlights for Libra

September 22-October 22: While the sun moves through your sign, you’ll get to revel in the annual celebration that is your season. You’ll feel more centered in yourself and motivated to promote your personal brand. This could also be a lovely opportunity to carve out extra time for bonding with loved ones.

October 16: The new moon in Libra is a special chance for you to key into a long-term goal and set yourself up for success by mapping out the game plan you’ll need to enact to cross the finish. But because your new moon forms a tense square to three outer planets — Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn — and opposes Mars in Aries, this is a time when you might be putting in extra work and expending more energy than usual, but setting healthy boundaries and being patient can pay off.

October 27-November 21: Your ruling planet, Venus, which oversees romance, beauty, and money, moves through your sign during this period, urging you to level-up your wardrobe, spend more time sharing all the feels with loved ones, friends, and someone special, and prioritize pleasurable, creative activities that speak to your heart.

October 27-November 10: Communicator Mercury, retrograde since October 13, moves backward through your sign during this timeframe. This is an opportunity to reflect on how you want to present yourself to the world and to research, review, and refresh your strategies for hitting personal goals.