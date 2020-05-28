When temperatures are skyrocketing, nothing appeals more than lazing about near a glimmering body of water, and it's tougher than ever to focus on work thanks to peak summertime FOMO, it's obviously Leo season. Annually, approximately between July 23 and August 22, the sun moves through the fifth sign of the zodiac, Leo, symbolized by the regal Lion.

In the heart of summer, our minds drift away from the must-dos and the organizational details of life and toward spontaneous hangs with friends, whimsical, impromptu road trips, vacations (or staycations), summer romance, and posting poolside thirst traps — all the playful, lighthearted pleasures of the sunniest season. This passionate, fun-loving energy is informed by Leo, a fire sign associated with light, love, confidence, buoyant and positive vibes and the tendency to take bold action or transform everyday life into a vibrant, colorful, drama-packed stage. These traits are owed to Leo's ruling luminous celestial body, the sun, which oversees image, identity, personal style, vitality, and self-esteem.

A few charismatic, optimistic, and natural born leaders who were born under Leo: Meghan Markle, Gina Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Monica Lewinsky, Jennifer Lawrence, Demi Lovato, and Cara Delevingne are all astrologically influenced to claim the spotlight, using their empowered voices to express what's in their big hearts while inspiring and cheering on others to do the same.

Here, everything you need to know about the loyal, generous, charismatic sign.

Leo Personality Traits

Those born between July 23 and August 22 can generally assume that their sun sign is Leo. (It's not definitive, because the sun moves between signs on different days annually.) Also note that while we tend to refer to ourselves as our sun sign, it's just one detail of a natal chart, which is basically a unique snapshot of the sky when you were born. But it's a detail that helps color your core sense of self, identity, personal style, self-esteem and confidence.

The star of the zodiac

Typical sun in Leo traits include being confident, comfortable being the center of attention, drama-adoring, ambitious, loyal, fiercely protective of their nearest and dearest, generous, luxury-loving, sunny, and big-hearted. Their characteristics reflect themes covered by the Fifth House of Romance and Self-Expression, which Leo rules. The Fifth House oversees leisurely fun, creativity, children, pleasure, and the most spirited, effervescent expressions of love and sex, like flirting and dating.

The natural-born leader

Since the vitality-bringing, confidence-enhancing sun has such a clear impact on Leo's personality, the fire sign tends to go toward opportunities to run whatever literal or figurative show they're most drawn to. They'll naturally slide into an executive position, guiding a team effortlessly from the front of any room, decide they can make a real difference by running for local government, or aspire to see their name in lights as the headliner of a hit production. But just as readily as they might seek to lead and soak up attention and applause, they'll shine their blinding, perpetually warm inner light on those around them, throwing themselves into planning an OTT celebration for a loved one with all the most gasp-worthy decor and gourmet bites, devote time and money to a favorite charity, or plan (and shell out for) a memorable, lavish anniversary getaway with their true love. After all, when it comes to following their hearts and setting themselves up for the ultimate fun, pleasurable, fancypants experience, dynamic, life-loving Leos will spare no expense.

The fixed fire sign

Every sign is assigned a quality (cardinal, mutable, or fixed), which explains the sign's basic energy. There's a cardinal, mutable, and fixed sign within every element (fire, earth, air, water). Leo is the fixed one of the fire group, which gives them a hard-headed, resolute, and rock-steady perspective on anything they're attached to. They often get set in their ways and might need extra motivation to change course midstream.

Leo's best personality traits:

Full of life, commanding the spotlight in a way that's sure to entertain, engage, and inspire others, independent-minded, and mesmerizingly fun to be around, you can rely on Leos in your circle to help you see the bright side of any situation and feel fired up and ready to take on the world. They are the positive self- and body image crusaders of the zodiac. They're the charming boss with a big heart who understands a healthy work-life balance is the ultimate key to productivity. They're the friend who will chase relentlessly after a starry-eyed dream they've had since junior high and then actually make it a reality.

Leo's worst personality traits:

Leo's innate self-confidence and bold, take-charge ways can absolutely manifest in a problematic way from time to time. They can be self-focused to a fault, vain, narcissistic, domineering, and greedy. When they lack self-awareness, they can be frustratingly narrow-minded, knee-jerking to unfounded and roaring egomania. They can also descend into a gloomy mood, likely as a result of feeling like they're not getting the attention, credit, or respect they deserve. The fix: perfecting their self-love and self-soothing routine.

What Leos Are Like in Love & Bed

Leo's romance style

If your date has major, pie-in-the-sky dreams about being a New York Times bestselling author or TikTok star, has an Insta grid filled with a notable number of selfies, and a voracious appetite for fancy weekend getaways or, at the very least, the bites from the best restaurants in town, you're likely seeing someone born under the influence of sunny, dynamic, self-assured, charismatic Leo energy. The fire sign is passionate and easily, naturally shines wherever they go, and potential partners or significant others of a Leo will revel in their warm, joyful light. As much as they tend to seek resounding applause from the world, they'll be most content if they feel fawned over by someone they're equally wild about. Embracing life's simplest and grandest moments with a lover they share magical, sparkly chemistry with is the stuff Leo fantasies are made of. Anyone hoping to move forward in a relationship with a Leo would do well to lean into optimism, a love of living, and an appreciation for luxury, as even the most modest lion would adore the regal treatment.

That said, Leo's perfect date is one you might imagine playing out in your favorite rom-com. That might include procuring the most gasp-worthy, gorgeous roses, dinner reservations at the trendiest spot in town, or taking a spontaneous trip to a beach side town that's undeniably cinematic. In less socially-distanced times, tickets to a movie premiere or front row seats at an exciting concert — where they can flaunt their contagious dance moves — would also appeal, and because they love being the star of the show in a group, they'll rarely pass on a party invitation.

Leo's sexual style

Leo's showy, romantic vibe is bound to be on full display in the bedroom. Heartfelt compliments are welcome, but physical expression of affection is something the lion can't resist, daydreams about, and craves in any intimate relationship. While their high sex drive makes it possible for them to hook up sans strings, they'll be most content if off-the-charts, chemistry-packed physical, intellectual, emotional attraction and love is a part of the equation. After all, just as with other departments in life, they feel they deserve the whole kit and caboodle in their sexual relationships.

Playful, fun-loving activities that allow their inner, cheerful kid to shine — be that an impromptu dance party or day spent sunbathing poolside — can rev their already intense appetite for sex even higher. Given their love of luxury, a stay at a celeb-loved resort, enjoying a couples' massage at a five-star spa, or splurging on designer lingerie or high thread-count sheets could set the tone, too.

Once they're fully engaged in a sexy throw down, the lion tends to love exhibitionism (think classy-sneaky PDA, mirror-centric poses, or making a cam girl fantasy a reality) and being complimented for their efforts and how they look in the act. They're also vocal, making animalistic, guttural moans and noises, and down to keep the moment playful and interesting by experimenting with various intensities, positions, or toys.

Leo Compatibility

Wondering how Leo matches up with your sign as a friend, a lover, a colleague, or in terms of any other one-on-one relationship? Here, their most simpatico partners as well as clash-prone pairings:

Most compatible with Leo:

Signs that share the same element tend to be the most in sync (e.g. two earth signs, like Libra and Gemini). But in the case of one fire sign with the other, it can really go to one extreme or the other. Either you'll feel like your companionship breeds mutual passion, creativity, playfulness, and excitement, and/or you could be prone to hotheaded blow-ups, drama, and incessant conflict. Fire is also traditionally compatible with air, as the two elements share certain attributes, like being free-spirited, independent, speedy, and social.

That said, a Leo often sparks with a fellow joie de vivre-filled Sagittarius, active Aries, or romantic Libra.

Least compatible with Leo:

As with most of the zodiac signs, opposites can attract — and Leo and Aquarius often connect on their shared love of socializing. They're both people people. But because both are fixed and tend to dig their heels in, they can find it hard to adapt and compromise in order to find common ground. Plus, Leos have such an intense sense of self while Aquarians are geared to thinking about the universal, communal scheme of things.

Leo is also square (the most challenging angle that can exist between two signs) down-to-earth Taurus and power-seeking Scorpio. Unless they have other positive aspects in their natal charts, Leo can respect these two other fixed signs for their ability to take a position and then see it through, but emotionally, they're too unwavering to enjoy a harmonious connection.

What If You Have Leo Elsewhere in Your Chart?

As mentioned previously, the sun sign is one of many aspects of a natal chart. When you were born, the moon and all the planets in our solar system were in one of the 12 signs and a particular position — all of which help to inform your personality and areas of your life. Here's what it means if Leo shows up in any of the main areas of your chart:

Leo Moon

The moon, which spends about two to three days in each sign, influences your emotions and intuition. If it was in Leo at the time of your birth, you tend to own your feelings and be rather direct and confident in expressing them. And when it comes to matters of the heart, you'll also tend to err toward making unabashedly bold statements and gestures.

Leo Mercury

Mercury, which spends about two to three weeks in a sign, shapes your communication style. If it was in Leo when you were born, you're likely a natural born show person. Commanding the spotlight and leading the charge come naturally to you, especially when called upon to express yourself verbally.

Leo Venus

Venus, which remains in a sign for about three to five weeks, influences how you behave in relationships and how you attract others. If you were born with the planet of love and beauty in Leo, you likely adore showy displays of affection and Hollywood-worthy date nights. Even if you're not literally walking a red carpet, you'll want your partner to help you feel as though you are by showering you in passionate actions and heartfelt words. As for your date night style, a sexy blowout (Leos are all about their manes) is your fast track to feeling like a million bucks, as would be wearing jewel tones or eye-catching statement bling (gold is Leo's go-to metal).

Leo Mars

Mars, which remains in a sign for six or seven weeks, affects your energy, strength, sexual style, and how you experience courage. If you were born while the fiery, dynamic, fighter planet was in fixed, fiery Leo, you're a go-getter who will stop at just about nothing to make your dreams — professional or personal — come true. While tackling a project with others, you'll naturally gravitate to a leadership position or any performative, respect-commanding role. Your colleagues will appreciate that you bring an aggressive but optimistic perspective to the table.

Leo Ascendant (or Rising)

Your ascendant or rising sign influences how you present yourself to the world. As a Cancer ascendant, you come off as positive, cheerful, charismatic, full of joie de vivre, and action-oriented. You're basically sunshine personified.

Upcoming Astrological Highlights for Leo

July 22-August 22: While the sun moves through your sign, you'll get to revel in the annual festival known as your season. You'll feel even more magnetic and psyched to shoot for the stars than usual. This could be a brilliant time to plan a getaway or staycation, embracing all the mid-summer pleasures life has to offer.

August 18: The new moon in Leo is a special chance for you to key into a long-term goal and set yourself up for success by mapping out the game plan you'll need to enact to cross the finish. Because the moon forms a harmonizing angle to go-getter Mars, currently holding court in your ninth house of higher education and adventure, you'll be especially fired up to take action to ultimately broaden your horizons.

September 6 - October 2: Venus, the planet of romance, beauty, and money, moves through your sign during this period, making it a lovely time to experiment with your look, connect with loved ones and friends, and get swept up in cinematic-level flirtation and seduction with someone special.