This 'Leg-Shaking' Vibrator From the Kardashians’ Go-To Brand Is on Sale — but Not for Long

The world of sex toys is made up of classic rabbits and wands, clitoral stimulators of all shapes and sizes, and, perhaps the least known, G-spot vibrators. These models are like the secret weapon for getting off. They're like the sixth man on any basketball team that comes into a close game with a few minutes to spare to score the winning three pointer. They stimulate an area that often goes unintentionally ignored, which means when given some TLC, serious climaxes can arise.
The G-spot, an erogenous zone inside of your vagina (which can usually be found by doing a sort of "come hither" motion with your finger) produces a more unique and blended orgasm, according to experts. Some believe it's an internal extension of your clitoris, and others say it's a completely unique spot. Regardless, it's a fact that this area is tricky to get to. But leave it to a Kardashian-approved brand to solve any hide-and-seek issues you might be having.
Lelo's vibrator, the Gigi 2, is designed to precisely pleasure the G-spot without requiring any guesswork on your end. See, it's designed with a specific curvature that can hit the area in the exact right place. The slight bend can also make it easier to keep the toy in position if you're moving around; given that customers call this model "leg-shaking," this feature is necessary.
Unlike vibrators or wands, the Gigi has a flattened tip for more precise pressure. This can come in handy for clitoral, anal, and nipple stimulation as well. This versatility is a hit among users, even those who typically stray away from G-spot stimulation.
"I have always enjoyed clitoral stimulation, but have never been able to orgasm with penetration," explained one five-star reviewer. "This beauty has proven to me that my body is fully capable of enjoying this pleasure, and my eyes have been opened to a whole new world."
Eight throbbing patterns, ranging from subtle thumps to intense pulses, keep things interesting and unique with each use. Other fantastic features include a travel lock that prevents any surprise buzzing from arising inside of your purse or carry-on, as well as a completely "whisper quiet" and waterproof finish.
"It has easily graduated to my go-to toy," wrote another satisfied user. "It is so quiet, has a fantastically smooth texture, and the ability to increase and decrease intensity within the different modes makes it all the more fun to play with for both external vibes or internal."
