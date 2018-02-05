The Sweetest Valentine's Day Gifts for Kids, According to Kourtney Kardashian

Anna Hecht
Feb 05, 2018 @ 3:45 pm

Kourtney Kardashian is one devoted mother. She's constantly on the lookout for new reasons to treat her kids and Valentine's Day is no exception. The mama of three—Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2—decided to do a roundup on her app of her favorite Valentine's Day gift picks for kids.

Keep scrolling to see what she recommends buying for the little boys and girls in your life.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Vans Slip-On Sneaker for (Toddler, Little Kid & Big Kid)

available at nordstrom.com $35 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

FOR GIRLS: Heart Cookie Cutter Set

available at williams-sonoma.com $10 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

FOR GIRLS: Minnetonka Genuine Sheepskin Bootie (Infant/Toddler)

available at amazon.com Starting at $15 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

FOR GIRLS: Penguin Classic Books Collection

available at barneys.com $105 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

FOR GIRLS: 24-Piece Madeline Tea Set

available at saksfifthavenue.com $36 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Silly Putty

available at jet.com $5 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Champion Little Boys' Hoodie

available at macys.com $24 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Lego Ferrari Kit

available at target.com $100 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

The Story of Babar

available at amazon.com $11 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Maileg Pirate Rattle Set

available at barneys.com $98 SHOP NOW

