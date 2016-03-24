How to Make the Croque Monsieur Kiernan Shipka Adores

At just 16 years old, Kiernan Shipka has more sophistication and style in her pinky finger than most adults we know. The Mad Men actress has been photographed in a plethora of stunning ensembles on the red carpet, sitting front row at fashion shows, and on her own Instagram account. In fact, even Shipka’s food photos reflect her elegant sensibility—take, for example, her recent upload of a fabulous looking croque monsieur from L.A.-based Parisian eatery Petit Trois:

Bday croque A photo posted by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on Nov 10, 2015 at 2:30pm PST

If you’re feeling inspired (or just hungry), try making Petit Trois’s upscale sandwich using the recipe below.

RELATED: Katy Perry's Breakfast of Choice Is the Cat's Meow

Croque Monsieur

Ingredients

2 ¾-inch thick slices Bâtard Bread (or any thick French bread)

4 oz clarified butter

4 oz gruyere cheese, grated

6 oz Mornay sauce (recipe below)

1½ slices Madrange ham, 1½ mm thick (can be purchased at a deli counter)

1 egg cooked sunny side up

4 cornichons

Pinch of Fleur de Sel ($9; amazon.com)

For the Mornay sauce

4½ oz butter (Petit Trois prefers Plugra brand)

4½ oz all-purpose flour

1 qt whole milk

3 oz Parmesan Reggiano

6½ oz Swiss gruyere

1/2 tbsp kosher salt

3 tsp white pepper

Tools

Immersion blender ($25; amazon.com)

RELATED: This Japanese Tempura Dish Blew Gwyneth Paltrow's Mind—Get the Recipe

Directions

1. To make the Mornay sauce: Mix the butter and flour in a medium sauce pot on medium high heat to create a blond roux. Let it rest to slightly cool.

2. Add milk, salt, and pepper in a pot and scald the mixture. (To scald is to heat the milk through without boiling it.)

3. Temper milk into roux mixture slowly with a whisk until the roux is a smooth, then add the rest of your milk.

4. Cook for 45 minutes and, using the immersion blend, blend until smooth again.

5. Add the cheese with a whisk and bring to a boil while whisking for 5 minutes.

6. Strain sauce into saucepot and keep hot before making the croque.

7. To make the croquet: Pre-heat convection oven to 375°F. Lightly toast bread with clarified butter over a skillet until golden brown on both sides.

8. Place one slice of toasted bread onto a baking sheet tray. Place 2 oz of Mornay sauce onto bread slice. Then place ham over sauce.

9. Cover ham with 2 oz of Mornay sauce, and add 2 oz of gruyere cheese on top of the sauce (bread, sauce, ham, sauce, and cheese).

10. Place croque in oven and cook until sauce and cheese is melted and hot. Place second bread slice on top of layered croque. Place 2 oz of sauce on top, and cover with the rest of the 2 oz of gruyere cheese.

12. Set oven to broil and place the croque under the broiler until cheese and sauce are golden brown.

13. Season with some fresh ground white pepper and a pinch of Fleur de Sel. Serve with cornichons.