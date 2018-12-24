Keto Holiday Foods Anyone Can Enjoy

Image zoom Brett Stevens/Getty Images

The holidays aren’t exactly the time for starting a new diet, which is why most people save health and fitness goals until the New Year — after the snowman-shaped cookies, carefully rolled pastries and Christmas candies are a thing of the past.

But what if you’re already on the straight and narrow, say, with your keto diet, and want to keep it that way? Well, then, preparation is key.

That’s why we’ve planned the ideal menu, packed with your favorite keto holiday foods that will not only help you keep your diet on track, but leave you nothing less than completely satisfied. Incorporate them into the dinner you have planned at your house or bring one of these keto friendly holiday recipes as your contribution to a potluck with friends and your ketogenic diet won’t miss a beat.

Appetizer: Bacon and Brussels Sprouts Kabobs

OK, these Bacon and Brussels Sprouts Kabobs are perfectly keto with their simple ingredients — seriously, they’re just bacon and Brussels sprouts — stacked on wooden skewers, but they’re also just delicious for any party no matter your diet. All you have to do is preheat the oven, then weave a slice of bacon between three Brussels sprouts, skewer and repeat. Bake for 20 to 40 minutes and enjoy. Get the full recipe here. And, did we mention the bacon?

Entree: Easy Baked Sirloin Roast With Herb Rub

It really doesn’t get more simple (or keto) than this 3-pound sirloin tip roast rubbed in a myriad of spices, including cayenne pepper, thyme, oregano, and paprika. Bonus? It takes anywhere from one to three hours to bake, so your entire house will smell mouth-wateringly steak-y by the time it’s done. Get the full recipe here.

Side Dish: Keto Stuffing

And you thought your keto lifestyle meant stuffing was out of the question, right? Well, this recipe is the answer to your keto comfort food wishlist. It’s made from keto “cornbread” — which is really just grain-free flours mixed with eggs, heavy cream, and butter (yes, high fat is the name of the game), and fresh herbs like thyme, rosemary and sage (which are key flavors for many holiday meals). This stuffing is sure to be a hit with keto and non-keto believers alike. Get the full recipe here.

DESSERT: Cream Cheese Sugar Cookies

With 25 cookies to choose from, it’s tough to choose just one. But these Cream Cheese Sugar Cookies take the cake (cookie?) as a top choice for keto recipe for dessert — they're low-carb and gluten-free, so they may just appeal to more than one picky eater at the holiday party. Butter, low-carb sweetener, cream cheese, eggs and grain-free flours come together to make these delightful little treats. Add a dash of vanilla extract before chilling the dough for four hours, then slicing to bake and make the crispy cookies of your holiday season dreams. Get the full recipe here.