This Is Kate Middleton's Favorite Adult Coloring Book

Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty
Arianna Friedman
Dec 03, 2016 @ 9:00 am

Add this to the list of reasons why we think we could be BFF with Kate Middleton.

When she’s not busy greeting world leaders or making Snapchat cameos, the Duchess of Cambridge likes to relax at home, aka Buckingham Palace, and doodle in her adult coloring book. Yes, HRH is the latest celebrity to endorse the pastime that has been rising in popularity, thanks to its much acclaimed calming properties. Her husband, Prince William, shared Middleton’s creative hobby with reporters after after presenting an Order of the British Empire, a distinguished accolade honoring exceptional individuals, to Johanna Basford, the best-selling illustrator of Kate’s coloring book of choice, Secret Garden ($10; amazon.com). While the Palace has yet to confirm this tidbit, it doesn’t seem like a huge stretch considering that the Princess was an art history major at St. Andrews and patrons art therapy and mental health awareness.

In honor of this sensational revelation, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite coloring books. We’ll be doodling away as we wait in anticipation for our royal invite for a palace playdate. Scroll on for our picks and don’t be afraid to color outside the lines.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton Is Fall Fashion #Goals

 

1 of 11 Courtesy

Secret Garden

Take a peek at Kate Middleton’s go-to coloring book, which launched the original coloring craze in 2013.

available at Amazon $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

Carry This Book

Broad City funny lady Abbi Jacobson’s newest coloring book is everything we wanted and more. But don’t just take our word. On-screen and real-life BFF Ilana Glazer is a fan, too.

available at Amazon $15 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

The Drake Coloring Book

Late night when you need some love (or have a bad case of insomnia) doodle in this Drake-themed coloring book.

available at Amazon $11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

Outside the Lines

This New York Times best-seller brings together illustrations from some of the art world’s renown contemporary figures like Keith Haring, AIKO, Shepard Fairey, and more.

available at Amazon $14 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

The 1990s Coloring Book

Get ready to immerse yourself in Gameboys, Ring Pops, and Tamagotchis galore.

available at Amazon $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

Fantastic Cities

Channel your inner urbanist and explore New York, London, Paris, and more cityscapes in this gorgeous and imaginative collection.

available at Amazon $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

Thrill Murray

Calling Bill Murray fans. This eccentric collection is inspired by the legendary prankster’s iconic roles on the silver screen.

available at Amazon $11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

David Bowie Retrospective and Coloring Book

The talented illustrator behind the Colour Me Good series (depicting Benedict Cumberbatch, Ryan Gosling, and more Hollywood hotties) celebrates late rockstar David Bowie’s most memorable personas and outfits.

available at Amazon $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

Hamilton: An Adult Coloring Book

Even if you haven’t had a chance to see Broadway’s award-winning musical in person, you can still make the story come alive in these colonial-inspired illustrations.

available at Amazon $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

Great British Bake Off Coloring Book

Although the BBC original regrettably came to a close at the end of October, fan favorite showstoppers have been immortalized in coloring book form thanks to Bake Off’s very own illustrator Tom Hovey.

available at Amazon $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

Adult Coloring Book Designs

This mandala-filled wonderland recently ranked in Amazon’s Top 20 Best Selling books of 2016, edging ahead of, well, regular books.

available at Amazon $4 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!