Kamala Harris and Joe Biden Are a Power Duo — and Their Birth Charts Prove It

Ever since President and Vice President-elect (then Democratic candidates) Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stepped out into the gymnasium of Alexis I. du Pont High School in Delaware to make their first public appearance together back in August, it became clear they'd be a duo to reckon with. Sure, you might recall how they sparred during the primary debates, but ultimately, as Biden noted, no grudges were held — and that's a big deal for someone who was born with a stellium (aka three or more planets in one sign) in fixed water sign Scorpio.

Biden and Harris led with a simpatico vibe all the way through to the pivotal November election, eventually clinching victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on November 7... and then officially cementing his victory on December 14 winning 306 total electoral votes to Trump's 232.

But what do the planets have to say about their professional compatibility as we approach Inauguration Day? Are they destined to be a formidable, irresistibly likable pair like Biden was with Obama? Thankfully, synastry — an astrological compatibility study between two people in any kind of relationship, including a political partnership — can offer insight on their strengths and weaknesses as a team.

Here, what Biden (sun in Scorpio, born on November 20, 1942 at 8:30 a.m. in Scranton, Pennsylvania) and Harris' (sun in Libra, born on October 20, 1964 at 9:28 p.m. in Oakland, California) astrological charts say about their potential to be a real power duo in the White House.

Cozy Moon Signs Mean Similar Emotional Compasses

You might have heard that your moon sign represents your emotional core. Both Harris and Biden were born on full moons, giving them idealistic, relationship-oriented, passionate perspectives on life. Plus, the moon was almost in the exact same spot when the candidates were born, meaning they're wired similarly, emotionally speaking. (Harris was born with her moon at 27º Aries, while Biden was born with his at 0º Taurus, and there are 30 degrees between signs.)

Clearly, both are driven to win (very much an Aries trait) and to honor and cherish restorative home life (a Taurean characteristic), among other shared worldviews. It's no wonder they have spoken of seeing eye-to-eye on the importance of family and bringing pragmatic, effective leadership to the White House.

At the same time, Harris' Taurus Jupiter is conjunct (meaning, in the same sign) Biden's natal moon, which leads to shared optimism and drive to take on a big picture challenge as a team.

Their Mercury Conjunction Makes Them Super Communicative

While it's not exactly the opposite of a Mercury retrograde, being born with Mercury, the planet of communication, in the same sign as a partner — or, in this case, running mate — could make it much easier to connect mentally. Both Harris and Biden were born with the messenger planet in intense, commanding, family-revering, private water sign Scorpio. This means they're both intellectually fired up to dive into deep, perhaps even taboo topics that others might not want to touch with a 10-foot pole. They're also both invested in getting to the root of any issue before making a decision.

This likemindedness could explain why Biden felt it was natural to ask Harris "to be the last one in the room," in order to tell him the truth and challenge him with hard questions. They may think and express themselves similarly, but neither will shy away from being brutally honest when necessary.

The Gemini-Sagittarius Axis Brings Them in Sync on Knowledge

The sign that was ascending on the eastern horizon at the time of your birth is considered your rising or ascendant. Harris is a Gemini rising, while Biden is a Sagittarius rising. Harris' communicative air sign is opposite Biden's knowledge-seeking fire sign, but in this case, that opposition works in their favor. It means they activate one another's seventh house of partnership, which involves not just romantic relationships but business and political pairings.

They also connect on their appetite for knowledge, sharing ideas, and being lifelong learners. Both Gemini and Sag are hungry for knowledge and sharing ideas. Geminis bring a lighthearted, open-minded approach to communication, while Sag pulls no punches, generally speaking in a passionate, unfiltered way (sounds like Uncle Joe, no?). Together, they're research-savvy, cerebral, and enthusiastic.

Another way the two connect on this axis: Biden's Saturn (the taskmaster planet) and Uranus (the revolution planet) are conjunct Harris' rising in Gemini. Saturn-rising conjunctions denote a mentor-mentee relationship, which sounds fairly fitting for an older statesman POTUS and rising star Vice President. Uranus-rising conjunctions set the stage for bolstered individuality, open-mindedness, and powerful change.

What This Means for the Biden-Harris Ticket