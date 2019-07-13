Image zoom Studio Firma/Stocksy

July is considered the peak of summer, the month in which we finally grow accustomed to the heat and lean into the lazy vibe of the season. Traditionally, July’s full moon is believed to radiate this easy, celebratory energy, too. Often referred to as the Buck Moon, in honor of the growing period for male deer’s antlers, the July full moon has long been associated with kicking back and observing the cycles of nature.

So, it may come as a surprise when this month’s full moon on the 16th brings some less-than-sunny developments with it. It’ll occur in taskmaster Capricorn, a sign that demands self-discipline, maturity, and concentration — in other words, its influence doesn’t exactly gel with the hazy days of summer. This July, the full moon’s other spiritual nickname, the Thunder Moon, for the summer storms we usually see this time of year, is probably more fitting.

As a strong-willed earth sign ruled by fatherly Saturn, Capricorn is often painted as the corporate climber of the Zodiac. That characterization might not apply to every single Cap, but it reveals a pillar of Capricorn’s worldview: Progress, particularly the kind that ensures long-term stability, is of the utmost importance. On the 16th, we’ll receive this message loud and clear — and, in turn, feel compelled to hunker down at work.

We’ll have to be careful that our ambitions don’t outpace our energy reserves during this period. Regaining some momentum to do our jobs well and effectively is one thing, but burning the midnight oil for no reason is another. That picture of long-term stability should feature financial and personal health, so feel free to attack your to-do list during the full moon, but make sure that there are a few self-maintenance items on it. (How many of your basic annual doctor's appointments have you had so far this year?)

This full moon could also highlight any outstanding tasks or goals in your personal life. Again, don’t give into the temptation to scramble to reach a milestone that you don’t necessarily need to hit right now. Capricorn’s hard-working spirit can lead some to act with a false sense of urgency, which tends to fluster and overwhelm those around you — and get you no closer to the dream you’re chasing.

Even if all is well at work and at home, keep in mind: There’s a chance that the full moon’s “thunder” will come from within.

As we mentioned, Capricorn full moons reward acts of self-control, but that influence can easily get out of hand and take a turn toward self-flagellation. Resist the urge to beat yourself up over small missteps or minor distractions — even if it feels like you’re barely working toward your goals, you’re doing your best. And that’s the sort of effort that this full moon truly values. It’s simply a matter of tuning out the critical edge that comes with Capricorn energy and choosing, instead, to focus on this sign’s sense of independence. If the pressure to succeed is coming from yourself, it could be time to reconsider what you believe success ought to look like in your life.

However the Capricorn full moon makes its way into your life, try to view it as an opportunity to challenge yourself — on your own terms — and, if you can pull yourself away from work for a second, to actually celebrate all the challenges you’ve already overcome.

