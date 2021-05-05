This Tiny Vibrator Can Give You an Orgasm in Less Than 3 Minutes
What’s 3 inches long, has two motors, and can give you an orgasm in under three minutes? No, it’s not a sexy riddle: It’s JimmyJane’s Form 2 rechargeable vibrator, and it packs the kind of pleasure punch you’ll want to take with you everywhere. Luckily, it’s small enough to do exactly that.
I discovered the Form 2 about three months ago, and I was initially skeptical of its diminutive size. I’d tried different small vibrators before and found that you typically have to sacrifice horsepower if you’re looking for something discreet. However, the Form 2’s two-pronged design lends itself to some intense vibrating power: Each prong has its own independent motor,which means that there are not one, but two flexible ears that pinch and tease your clitoris (as opposed to one motor in the base of the vibrator that disperses waves throughout).
The Form 2 has four high-performing vibration modes and five intensity levels, which means that you can experiment with different moods and sensations every time you want to get down to business. It’s waterproof, it’s washable, and it comes in three colors — plus, it’s so small, you can pretty much carry it with you anywhere. I consider myself a bit of a prude when it comes to traveling with sex toys, but this one has nothing but good vibrations in a teeny-tiny package.
Looking through the reviews on JimmyJane’s website, it’s clear I’m not the only one who’s impressed. The Form 2 has dozens of great reviews from people who clearly take their sex toy game as seriously as I do.
“This is my first toy,” writes one shopper, “But I made sure to do extensive research for the best before purchase. I wanted to make sure to get a high-quality item that was worth the cost. If you are a clit stimulated woman, look no further. This vibrator has four unique settings, and is easy to hold (as my hand is small). The charge lasts for awhile and it charges reasonably fast. If you are playing alone, this clit vibrator is a MUST! We’ve even used this during sex, just for a little extra something. You will never need anything other than this toy.”
Other shoppers felt strongly about the two-pronged, double-motor design — and some of them barely had enough time to play around with the Form 2 before it got the job done. “The vibrating twin heads are just right!” exclaimed one reviewer. “On high, I can get off in about three minutes, and it’s an amazing orgasm.”
And if you think an orgasm under three minutes is good, imagine having more than one. “Great size, great speeds and lasts a very long time on one charge. Honestly, I don't think you will find anything better. Multiple O's every time,” a shopper shared.
For me, the Form 2 is simple, compact, and able to deliver on its promises every single time. What else could you possibly need from a sex toy? Shop the Form 2 at JimmyJane now.