7 Empowering Ways to Start the New Year, According to Instagram Yoga Star Jessamyn Stanley

Courtesy Jessamyn Stanley
Claire Stern
Dec 15, 2017

With her body-positive approach to yoga, Jessamyn Stanley (aka @mynameisjessamyn) has amassed over 340,000 Instagram followers. Here, she shares her 2018 essentials, including a JadeYoga mat and Fabletics workout gear.

1 of 7 Courtesy Jessamyn Stanley

NEW YEAR MANTRA

"Focus less on changing parts of yourself and more on the parts that are already awesome. My new book, Every Body Yoga, is full of other positive affirmations."

2 of 7 Courtesy Aura Cacia; Courtesy Burt's Bees

BEAUTY MUST-HAVES

"Burt's Bees lip balm, Evil Queen soy candles, Aura Cacia Awakening Yoga Mist, and Weleda Skin Food."

3 of 7 Steve Mack/FilmMagic

ROLE MODEL

"Kathryn Budig. She's so honest and forthright about her practice, which is rare in the yoga world. A lot of people fabricate their lives and act like they're perfect, but she admits her flaws and complications."

4 of 7 Courtesy Amazon

PLAYLIST PICK

"Solange speaks to me. Her music is very operatic—it can carry you through a whole class. She allows you to create a melodic experience."

5 of 7 Courtesy Demi Lovato for Fabletics (3)

EXERCISE ENSEMBLE

"Anything that lets me have full access to all my limbs. I'm all about Demi Lovato's new line for Fabletics."

6 of 7 Courtesy Jade Yoga

WORKOUT ESSENTIAL

"I'm a mat encyclopedia. My favorite is the JadeYoga Harmony mat. It's bigger than average—even if you're smaller-bodied, it's nice to have more space. It's also made from a natural rubber so it has a great tread."

7 of 7 Getty; Courtesy RXBAR

HEALTHY INDULGENCES

"RxBars and dried baby pineapples from Trader Joe's."

