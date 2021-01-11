Chronic Procrastinators, The New Moon in Capricorn Is Going to Whip You Into Shape

Last month, the Sagittarian new moon served as a rare opportunity to dream big and nurture our wildest hopes for the future. Frankly, we needed that kind of energy to carry us out of 2020 and into a new year. This month, however, the new moon will ask us to bring our moonshot goals down to Earth and lay out a concrete plan to actually achieve them. That’s because the new moon will reach its peak in Capricorn, the hardworking earth sign that has no time for rose-tinted thinking. When this lunar phase comes around on Tuesday, January 12 (or just after midnight on January 13, if you're on east coast), we’ll be compelled to seek tangible progress, material results, while continuing to strive toward those dreams we summoned up at the end of 2020.

The new moon in Capricorn wants you to get organized and stay focused.

Like fellow earth signs Taurus and Virgo, Capricorn prefers to keep its hooves firmly planted on solid ground. People born under this sign tend to be taskmasters with a knack for seeing where their skills can be best applied — and how they can personally benefit from doing so. This go-getter approach is only possible thanks to both their pragmatic worldview and laser-like focus on long-term, sustained success. When a Capricorn sets a lofty new goal, they don’t blindly push their way up the mountain. Instead, they make sure they have all the necessary gear, determine the best route, and then forge ahead. Caps are often lauded for how far they can climb in their careers and personal lives, but we’d argue it isn’t the heights they achieve but the sure footing they maintain that’s worth the praise.

In other words, this new moon will ask you to refer back to your hopes for 2021 and consider how you can make strides, no matter how small, toward making them a reality. If you’re seeking a raise or promotion at work, think about how you can put yourself in the best light — talk to the right people; offer solutions to longstanding problems; develop new skills that apply to the position you want. If you set resolutions around self-improvement, make sure you’re in the right headspace — practice mindfulness and positive self-talk; create routines that you can commit to. Focusing on and working toward these smaller things will set you up for overall success in the future, even if it feels like you’re getting farther away from your main goal.

This new moon will be humbling yet empowering.

If you’re concerned that this new moon will shake your confidence in your ability to achieve your goals, rest assured that it will not dampen your ambitions — in fact, you’ll feel more capable than ever, because you’ve broken down larger hopes into smaller, more approachable tasks. It’s totally normal to feel like your journey will be longer and more challenging when you stop daydreaming about the destination and actually look at the road map, but once you get on your way your can-do attitude will return.

We should also note that you’ll feel an increased sense of responsibility around the goals you set for yourself during this lunar phase. Successes and failures alike will touch you on a personal level. If you experience the former, this is an opportunity to hold up your efforts with pride. But, if you’re faced with the latter during the new moon, resist Capricorn’s tendency toward all-or-nothing thinking and remember that one failure is not a reflection of your entire self. Even the nimblest mountain goats slip sometimes.