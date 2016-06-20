Jaime King Just Released the Most Adorable Kids' Clothing Line

Sydney Mondry
Jun 20, 2016 @ 7:30 am
<p>The Lion's Heart</p>
The Lion's Heart

Wuv You Long Sleeved Sweat Shirt, $50; gardnerandthegang.com

Leo the Lion Leggings, $40; gardnerandthegang.com

Wuv You Tee, $41; gardnerandthegang.com

Leo the Lion Skirt, $42; gardnerandthegang.com

Courtesy of Gardner and the Gang, Jaime King
<p>The Lion's Heart</p>
The Lion's Heart

Be Fri Long Sleeved Sweat Shirt, $50; gardnerandthegang.com

St Ends Long Sleeved Sweat Shirt, $50; gardnerandthegang.com

Courtesy of Gardner and the Gang, Jaime King
<p>The Lion's Heart</p>
The Lion's Heart

Loved You Long Sleeved Sweat Shirt, $50; gardnerandthegang.com

Leo the Lion Cool Dress, $47; gardnerandthegang.com

Gareth and Dylan Pretty Dress, $47; gardnerandthegang.com

Love You Socks, $12; gardnerandthegang.com

Courtesy of Gardner and the Gang, Jaime King
<p>The Lion's Heart</p>
The Lion's Heart

Bomber Jacket, $60; gardnerandthegang.com

Gareth and Dylan Leggings, $40; gardnerandthegang.com

Adult Love You Sweat Shirt, $67; gardnerandthegang.com

Courtesy of Gardner and the Gang, Jaime King
<p>The Lion's Heart</p>
The Lion's Heart

Love You Bomber Jacket, $60; gardnerandthegang.com

Tee, $41; gardnerandthegang.com

Best Friend Leggings, $40; gardnerandthegang.com

Long Sleeved T Shirt, $40; gardnerandthegang.com

Wuv You Shorts, $37; gardnerandthegang.com

Courtesy of Gardner and the Gang, Jaime King
<p>The Lion's Heart</p>
The Lion's Heart

Wuv You Leggings, $40; gardnerandthegang.com

Leo the Lion T Shirt, $40; gardnerandthegang.com

Leo the Lion Shorts, $37; gardnerandthegang.com

Courtesy of Gardner and the Gang, Jaime King
<p>The Lion's Heart</p>
The Lion's Heart

Navy Blue Modal Onesie, $47; gardnerandthegang.com

Courtesy of Gardner and the Gang, Jaime King
