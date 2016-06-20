Jaime King Just Released the Most Adorable Kids' Clothing Line

You might know the gorgeous Jaime King for her former modeling career, or for her work in acclaimed movies like Pearl Harbor and Sin City. Maybe you recognize her as a member of Taylor Swift's exclusive girl gang and a fixture in the pop star's Instagram feed—in fact, Swift is the godmother of one of King's two adorable sons, whom she had with husband Kyle Newman. Or perhaps you've purchased an item from one of her three collaborative lines, one each with baby clothing company Sapling Child, jewelry designer Juno Lucina, and maternity clothing brand A Pea in the Pod.

This summer, King added yet another endeavor to her impressive résumé: "The Lion's Heart," a fashionable kids' clothing line created with children's clothing company Gardner and the Gang. The recently released (gender-free!) collection takes kid-friendly threads to the next level with bold prints and funky colors.

"The most important thing for this collection was to make sure that we’re not just making clothing, but creating something that really excites the imagination and that shares the message of comradery, togetherness, and playfulness," says King. "I want to be able to see our children wear what they’re naturally attracted to and feel awesome in it, no matter if a boy wants to wear pink or a girl wants to rough and tumble in pants and a sweatshirt." Click through for a look at the line, which is available on the Gardner and the Gang website as well as at select retailers. (Bonus: some of the items come in adult sizes!)