I’ve Wanted Roller Skates All Year — and This Indie Shoe Brand Made Me Take the Plunge

I never expected to be a 26-year-old woman getting yelled at by her mother for roller skating in the house, but if there's anything our collective last trip around the sun has proven it's this: Life is full of surprises.
One example? The fact that roller skating is undergoing a renaissance thanks to the influence of the skating goddesses of TikTok and the incessant boredom of quarantine. Early last year, when social distancing efforts first took hold and gyms shut down, I started off the whole working-out-from-home thing strong. But I'd be lying if I said I didn't start to lose steam a month or so in. That's when I started getting more curious about all the hype around skating, which seemed to be all over my social media feeds.
Seeing as I am not what you would call a particularly coordinated person, I figured maybe this trend just wasn't for me. So, feet firmly planted in my wheel-less shoes, I watched from the sidelines as roller skates and blades seemingly began to sell out everywhere online and in store.
Then, in some sort of cosmic alignment I like to think was a reward for not impulse buying months prior, Intentionally Blank launched roller skates. Specifically, it created the cow print skates of my dreams, which immediately stopped my thumb dead in its muscle memory Instagram scrolling tracks.
The L.A.-based shoe brand, best known for its influencer following, indie boutique-approved status, and habit of taking all my money, launched not one but four styles of roller skates. And I knew I needed them immediately.
When they arrived on my doorstep, I opened them like an excited kid on Christmas morning, putting them on and skating around the original hardwood floors of my parent's newly purchased mid-century modern home. I now realize this was very rude.
And even though it was the aesthetic of the skates that first caught my eye, I've been in enough rentals at roller rinks to know they're extremely comfortable, too. Since they're made with extra ankle padding, the skates offer plenty of support, which is great for both pros and beginners.
Because — spoiler alert — quarantine efforts aren't exactly ending anytime soon, there's never been a better time to pick up a new hobby. For me, it took a pair of cow print roller skates to go all in, but with styles this cute, who can blame me?
Below, shop all of Intentionally Blank's roller skates available at Nordstrom.