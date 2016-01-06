Up Your 2016 Social Calendar Game with These InStyle x Paperless Post Picks

Courtesy
Hana Asbrink
Jan 06, 2016 @ 6:15 pm

New year, new occasions! We may have turned the calendar to 2016, putting the holiday season squarely behind us, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of events to keep us busy over the next 12 months.

Whether it’s an upcoming birthday bash or those cozy dinner parties you finally plan on throwing, get your festivities off on the right foot with InStyle x Paperless Post’s curated selection of stylish e-cards (paper options available for some designs). While there was no shortage of festive cards to choose from over the holiday season, there’s an even more gorgeous selection from the likes of Kate Spade, Kelly Wearstler, Jonathan Adler, Rifle Paper Co., among others, that will take you through all of life's celebratory occasions in 2016.

It may only be January, but we all know how quickly time can sneak up on us. Break out your calendar, highlight all of the major upcoming events (hello, wedding season!), and head over to the full InStyle x Paperless Post collection here to flag your favorites now. Way to start the new year on the right—and organized—foot.

RELATED: Check Out InStyle's 20 Best Party Throwing Tips, Ever

1 of 11 Courtesy

September Violets

Design by Rifle Paper Co.

2 of 11 Courtesy

Gem in Teal

Design by Kate Spade New York

3 of 11 Courtesy

Ricciolo

Design by Kelly Wearstler

4 of 11 Courtesy

Kyoto Frame

Design by Serena & Lily

5 of 11 Courtesy

Santa Fe in Blue and Orange

Design by The Indigo Bunting

6 of 11 Courtesy

Cocktail Wash in Bright Pink

Design by Sugar Paper

7 of 11 Courtesy

Plume in Teal

Design by Kelly Wearstler

8 of 11 Courtesy

Nixon in Black and Gold

Design by Jonathan Adler

9 of 11 Courtesy

Claridge Tall in Black

Design by Paperless Post

10 of 11 Courtesy

Come Celebrate in Barbie and Gold

Design by Kate Spade New York

11 of 11 Courtesy

Streamer Shapes Photo Card in Bright

Design by Paperless Post

