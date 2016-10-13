Shop Michelle Monaghan's House: How to Get Her Vintage-Meets-Modern Style at Home  

Douglas Friedman
Anna Hecht
Oct 13, 2016 @ 8:00 am

Inside their Los Angeles home, actress Michelle Monaghan and her husband, graphic designer Peter White, found a way of combining her flair for cozy-vintage pieces with his eye for clean modern lines. The result? A light and airy getaway that feels just like home—in a totally chic and eclectic way.

After moving to Los Angeles from New York eight years ago, the couple bought the home, which faces east toward the San Bernardino Mountains. "This house has beautiful light, and we get incredible sunrises," the actress told InStyle. "You can see the rays come up from behind the ridge."

Since having two children—daughter Willow is 7, and son Tommy is 2—Monaghan's family spends quite a bit of time enjoying at-home activities. She tells InStyle that they frequently start the day listening to music, often a toss-up between the Beatles and Taylor Swift. On the weekends, they bake lemon and lime tarts in the kitchen using fresh fruit picked from their backyard trees. "It's all about perfecting the crust," The Path star says.

No matter the activity, when at home, Monaghan and her family are surrounded by chic furnishings—many of which are vintage treasures the actress says she collected over time. On the walls, there's vibrant art, including a bright Picasso print, an item Monaghan says she bought after finishing up various movie projects. To keep with her husband's more contemporary aesthetic, Monaghan says they decided to place a few of White's own creations in the living room: a geometric '70s-style mirror and a plastic breakfast tray designed with a built-in bud vase. "He's a jack-of-all-trades. And he's truly my favorite person in the world."

To see the home's stunning interior (and shop some of the gorgeous pieces inside), keep scrolling through the photos below.

1 of 21 Douglas Friedman

THE LIVING ROOM

Here, we get a look inside the living room, which features bold, leather furniture and a stunning stone mantel. Though Monaghan said she was initially against the leather couch, which was her husband's preference, given their two young children, the actress tells InStyle that she is "so glad" she gave in. Also in the living space, vintage Karl Springer chairs flank a black marble Minotti coffee table and a Berber rug from The Rug Company. Keep scrolling to shop similar items to Monaghan's stylish living room decor.

2 of 21 Courtesy

Toro Lounge Chair 

Toro Lounge Chair 

available at Lumens $1039
3 of 21 Courtesy

Hawley Side Table

Hawley Side Table

available at 1st Dibs $2,475
4 of 21 Courtesy

Gem Side Table 

Gem Side Table 

available at Debra Folz Design $1,600
5 of 21 Courtesy

Oval Faceted Mini Vases Set of 3

available at Cost Plus World Market $7 SHOP NOW
6 of 21 Courtesy

Topaz Rug, Sand

Topaz Rug, Sand

available at Lulu & Georgia $108
7 of 21 Douglas Friedman

THE BREAKFAST AREA

The breakfast area right off the kitchen features an Eero Saarinen table, “one of our first purchases for the house—and it’s a goodie,” Monaghan says. Not to mention, the bold orange chairs are instant eye-catchers in this otherwise all-white space. See below to shop similar items for your own home.

8 of 21 Courtesy

Vortex Side Chair by Modway

available at LexMod $95 SHOP NOW
9 of 21 Courtesy

Ashen Oak Medium Bowl 

Ashen Oak Medium Bowl 

Calvin Klein Home available at Calvin Klein $400
10 of 21 Courtesy

Alto Glass - set of two

Alto Glass - set of two

MoMA Design Store available at MoMA Store $22
11 of 21 Courtesy

Eero Saarinen-Style Tulip Dining Table

available at Amazon $713 SHOP NOW
12 of 21 Courtesy

Midcentury Modern Upholstered Dining Chair

available at Amazon $390 SHOP NOW
13 of 21 Courtesy

Double Twist 5-Light Chandelier

available at Horchow $1,500 SHOP NOW
14 of 21 Courtesy

Abstract Ombre Print 

Abstract Ombre Print 

Etsy available at Etsy $15
15 of 21 Douglas Friedman

THE MASTER BEDROOM

This master bedroom, with doors leading out to a terrace with sweeping views of downtown L.A., offers some of the chicest sleeping quarters we've seen. The sofa is by B&B Italia, and the bedding was designed by Kelly Wearstler.

16 of 21 Douglas Friedman

THE DETAILS

The couple purchased this canvas by German artist Jan-Ole Schiemann at L.A.’s Mier gallery, owned by a friend. “I love the colors and the ’80s vibe,” she says of the piece. It hangs in the master bedroom and “ended up inspiring everything else in there, especially the bedding.”

17 of 21 Courtesy

Zephyr Rapture Pillow

Zephyr Rapture Pillow

available at Kelly Wearstler $190
18 of 21 Courtesy

Black Graffito Pillow

Black Graffito Pillow

available at Kelly Wearstler $295
19 of 21 Courtesy

Lilac Velvet Throw Pillow

Lilac Velvet Throw Pillow

available at Cost Plus World Market $10 to $30
20 of 21 Courtesy

Bellissima Throw

Bellissima Throw

available at Horchow $300
21 of 21 Courtesy

Sayulita White Chair

Sayulita White Chair

CB2 available at CB2 $349

