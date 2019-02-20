Curious About Deep Throating? Read This First

Image zoom Eva Hill

DEAR DR. JENN,

I love to give my boyfriend head. Not to brag, but I am pretty good at what I am doing. Despite a strong gag reflex, I get good results. He has hinted that he wants me to try deep-throating. In the porn I’ve watched it looks pretty intense. Any tips for a first-timer? — the Shallow

DEAR SHALLOW,

I respect your willingness to swallow your pride, so to speak, and come at this with an open mind (and gullet). As you seem to already know, the gag reflex tends to be the biggest inhibitor of deep throat technique.

Also known as the pharyngeal reflex or laryngeal spasm, the gag reflex is the contraction of the back of the throat that occurs when triggered by an object touching the roof of the mouth, back of the tongue, tonsil area or the back of the throat. It is meant to prevent things from going down your throat that aren’t supposed to be there, and to stop you from choking. The unfortunate truth is that our throats are not designed to swallow dicks. That said, some people have it easier than others in this category. Studies show that 37 percent of people do not have a gag reflex. On the other end of the spectrum, 10 to 15 percent of people have a hypersensitive gag reflex (HGR). Regardless of where you fall, you can learn how to deep throat if you care to. Consider these tips and then dive right in.

Desensitization

There are throat training exercises you can do to help desensitize your gag reflex. Keep in mind, this training must take place over time in order to be effective. Pick a phallic shaped object, starting with something small like a toothbrush or your finger, and slowly move the object toward the back of your throat. When you feel yourself starting to gag, stop and try to relax while taking deep breaths in order to suppress your gag reflex. Try to hold it there for 10 Mississippi’s.

The more you practice this, the sooner you will see improvements. Once you are able to hold it there for the full 10 seconds, experiment with moving the object in and out slowly. This may stimulate your gag reflex even more. Make sure to keep breathing. Once you have conquered this with a small object, work your way up to a dildo. Hot tip: Do not practice this with a banana. It could break off into your throat and cause you to choke, which would be a very embarrassing way to go.

RELATED: How to Give Anyone the Best Oral Sex of Their Life

Positioning

Positions that create a straight line from mouth to throat, allowing the penis to go there, are ideal. There are a few positions that are particularly good for this type of sword swallowing endeavor.

Your partner lies on his back with you on your side which allows you to be in control regarding how far you can take him into your throat.

Some deep throaters swear by 69.

On your knees. Some say this allows your throat to open up more than if you are laying on your back.

Lie on your back, no pillows beneath your head, and elevate your legs. Lifting your legs can alter your spine’s alignment so that your throat and mouth are in a straight line.

Try lying on your back with your head hanging off the bed. Please note this position requires enormous trust and communication with your partner beforehand, because you are in a submissive position and not in control of what is happening to you.

Whatever position you try, one of the most important things is that you are able to feel comfortable, safe, and relaxed with your partner. Feeling pressured or scared, besides creating a very negative experience for you, will lead to you tensing up the muscles in your jaw and your throat which makes it less likely that you will get the results you were hoping for. Coming up with a signal that lets your partner know to stop is of the utmost importance, as is open communication any time sexual experimentation is going down.

Breathing

Creating optimal breathing opportunities and using breath to help you to relax are important ingredients for success. Stuffed up with a head cold? Wait until your sinuses are cleared out, then try.

Try experimenting with your breathing. Inhale as you slide him out, using that moment to take a breath. Try the reverse as well, inhale as he is going in and exhale as he is going out. Many experts recommend sticking your tongue out or flattening it in order to allow the penis to slide further down the throat. Keep in mind that this leaves your soft palate exposed and available to poking and prodding which is likely to trigger that gag reflex.

Lubrication

Go in hydrated like you are about to run a marathon. Dehydration is your enemy. You need saliva to do a good job. Putting some lube on your lips or on him can allow your mouth to go up and down smoothly which helps the whole process. If you are able to bring his penis into your mouth far enough, the back of your throat will begin to lubricate with a thick saliva.

Quick tips:

There are many different tricks that are recommended to enhance your deep throat technique. They range from old wives’ tales to more scientifically-based recommendations.

Humming: This can be effective because you are essentially lifting up your soft palate, which is where your gag sensitivity lies.

Accupressure: Squeezing your thumb in your left fist or pinching the fleshy skin between your thumb and index finger, known as the Hegu point, are both said to reduce gag feelings.

Use your tongue to block the back of your throat. This creates a pillow-like cushion for him to thrust into (and protects your gag zone).

Fake it by wrapping your hands around his girth, in front of your lips, so your hand feels like an extended mouth.

RELATED: Ready to Try Anal Stimulation? Here's What You Need to Know

In order to feel safe and have a great experience, talk it out first. Make an ejaculation plan in advance. Are you comfortable swallowing? How do you want to be warned that he is about to cum — and where do you want it to go? Most importantly, like any sex act, this should be about wanting it. You should never feel pressured or coerced. With that? Your far from the shallow now.