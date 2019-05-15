Women Are Hornier in Their 30s — It's Science

Image zoom Eva Hill

DEAR DR. JENN,

I am in my mid 30’s and I am so much hornier than I ever was in my 20’s. What is going on? My husband can barely keep up with me. —Dirty 30s

DEAR DIRTY 30s,

You are not alone. Many people consider the 30s to be a peak sexual time for women. Many women find they have a heightened sex drive, increased enjoyment of sex and have stronger better orgasms.

In their thirties, both men and women experience a drop in testosterone levels as they get older. This decrease tends to happen more slowly in women than men, which means that a woman in her thirties with the male partner may often find that their desire levels meet in the middle. Sometimes her libido may be stronger than his.

Over and over again, in my private practice, I hear women in their thirties talk about how much better their sex life is then it was in their twenties. There are many reasons why this happens.

1. You probably have more orgasms. Infamous sex researcher Alfred Kinsey claimed that women had more orgasms in their thirties than any other time in their lifespan. The current research reinforces that the thirties kick the twenties' ass when it comes to cum. Researchers found 54 percent of women age 18 to 30 struggled to achieve the big O, only 43 percent of those 31 to 45 did. They also found that women 31 to 45 were the most sexually active. 87 percent said they did the deed regularly. Having orgasms tends to make people want to have sex more, and having sex more tends to create a positive cycle.

2. You are more comfortable with your body. As we age, we tend to become less insecure about our bodies and learn to accept those characteristics once perceived as flaws. Studies show that as women get older they tend to see a reduction in objectifying their bodies, body monitoring, body anxiety and well as eating disordered symptomology. Any of these changes could contribute to feeling hotter — and thus hornier — in general.

3. You’re not using sex to validate or manipulate. Let’s face it, many of us spend some time in our twenties using sex to to validate our attractiveness or sexual prowess. Understanding the power of our sexuality is a process, a rocky one for most. In our twenties there is more of a tendency to use sex to hook a partner in, or to get that person to stick around. This keeps us focused on the sexual experience of our lover, as opposed to our own pleasure, which doesn’t often lead to earth-shattering sex. This pressure to perform makes sex less enjoyable. By the time we hit our thirties we may have less of a need to use sex for other things. We are able to own our sexuality and enjoy it more fully.

4. You are likely to have one regular partner. Statistically speaking, most Americans get married in their late-twenties. By the time you are in your thirties, you are likely to be in a significant relationship, engaged or married. Even if you are in an open relationship, you probably have certain partners that you sleep with regularly and trust. Having a regular partner means that you get to know each other‘s bodies and how to get the job done. Your life experience has probably helped you hone your picking skills, and you have managed to find a partner you trust, which also enhances the sexual experience. You have also probably come to terms with the natural ebb and flow of long term sex life which reduces your anxiety about performing every time, too.

5. You know what you like and what you don’t. You are probably in a more sex-positive place in your life. Hopefully the life experience that has gotten you to your thirties has helped make you less judgmental about sex and slut shaming (definitely of others, but also of yourself). The ability to let go of judging yourself and your preferences makes for a better sex life.

6. You know your body and you’re not afraid to touch it. You’re familiar enough with your body and you know how to get yourself off well enough to teach your lover. You are also comfortable enough to lend a helping hand when your partners techniques are not getting you there. You don’t have to put up with unsatisfying sex because you know how to get the job done your self or to coach your partner. Also, you have likely had enough sexual experience to realize that sex can be messy, and you are less squeamish about it. This also makes you less embarrassed about the weird noises, fluids, and funky positions that go along with a no-holds-barred sex.

7. You’re more confident. Your life experience has made you more confident. You have a stronger sense of self, which you bring into the bedroom. Confidence always makes for better sex. A poll of over 2,000 women found that 91 percent felt most "at ease sexually" between the ages of 35 to 44. So there you have it. Your "dirty 30s" are as real as those bed-shaking Os you've been having on the regular. Mazel tov, and enjoy.