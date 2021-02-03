Hump Day

Want to make things a bit kinkier in the bedroom by introducing a sex toy or having a threesome? Need guidance on how to navigate the messy world of dating apps? Celebrity psychotherapist and bestselling author Dr. Jenn Mann, a licensed marriage and family therapist, is here to answer your most pressing sex and relationship questions every week — unjudged and unfiltered.

7 Tips For Being Less Jealous In Your Relationship

The first step is diagnosing the root cause of your jealousy.
Relationship Experts Say This Toxic Habit Is One the Biggest Predictors of Divorce

"It is absolute poison to a relationship."
9 Signs of Emotional Abuse, According to a Relationship Expert

It can be difficult to define and spot.
Celebrating the Holidays Virtually Doesn't Have to Be Depressing

Here's how to make this bizarre pandemic holiday season feel connected and special, even if you can't be with family this year.
10 Signs You're Dating a Narcissist

Here are a few of the red flags you should look out for.
10 Signs of a Toxic Relationship

If this sounds like your partner, here's what to do.

5 Ways to Break the Vicious Cycle of Stress Eating

Here's why we stress eat — and how to break the cycle.
How to Use Social Isolation to Make Your Relationship Stronger

In Hump Day, award-winning psychotherapist and TV host Dr. Jenn Mann answers your sex and relationship questions — unjudged and unfiltered.
How to Get Through a Breakup During Coronavirus

How to Parent During Coronavirus, Without Losing Your Mind

My Partner Doesn't Care About Coronavirus and I'm Freaking Out

8 Signs You're Ready to Move in Together

Does Your Partner Need to Be Your Best Friend, Too?

In Hump Day, award-winning psychotherapist and TV host Dr. Jenn Mann answers your sex and relationship questions — unjudged and unfiltered.

