These Sturdy Tote Bags Are So Great, My Friends and I Keep Gifting Them to Each Other

I use my Hulken primarily for groceries and weekend trips, my sister uses hers for laundry and neighborhood errands, some friends use it to schlep their stuff onto the ferry to Nantucket, and my aunt uses it for anything and everything. Regardless of the size of your living space or your specific needs, the Hulken will serve you well. My only qualm is its open nature, which is not always suitable for certain environments or weather situations, however, Hulken makes tote toppers that effectively close it off and turn the bag into a six-sided cube. It is slightly annoying that it is an added expense to a relatively expensive tote, but as I see it, both the Hulken bag and its topper are equally worthwhile investments.