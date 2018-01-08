How to Sleep Better in 2018

No more restless nights in 2018!

A good night's sleep can seem hard to actually achieve when you have so many interruptions, whether it be internal or external. We've all had those middle-of-the-night tosses and turns, and it's not uncommon to look for new sleeping positions that will lead to an amazing rest.

Lisa Tan, sleep expert and CMO at sleep tech company Reverie, has rounded up the best positions for you to get the sleep of your dreams so you can celebrate the New Year by being the best rested version of yourself. Read them all below.

If your goal is to reduce snoring ...

Try sleeping on your side. Nudge a snoring partner from back to side to open up airway blockage that occurs when lying flat on your back. Another option that alleviates snoring is to sleep elevated on your back, either with extra pillows, a wedge pillow, or an adjustable base.

If your goal is to minimize wrinkles ...

Try sleeping on your back. Putting consistent pressure on your face by sleeping on your stomach or side leads to collagen breakdown over time, which leads to wrinkles. Back is best for getting the maximum amount of beauty sleep. A silk pillow and night cream can also help.

If your goal is to reduce back or neck pain ...

Do not try sleeping on your stomach, which puts your spine out of alignment. Back sleeping is good for your neck and back if you have a relatively flat pillow and a mattress that provides adequate support for your lower back.

Side sleeping will support a well-aligned back and neck with the right mattress and pillow support (including a pillow between your knees). But if you sleep on your side, be sure you're doing it the healthy way: if you draw a line from the top of your head to your tailbone, it should be horizontal and perfectly straight.

If your goal is to keep your knees and hips pain-free ...

Try sleeping on side with a pillow between your knees, or on your back with a pillow underneath your knees.

If your goal is to lose weight ...

Try sleeping in any position as long as you're sleeping! Give yourself an 8 hour sleep opportunity in bed that maximizes comfort and deep sleep. How do you know you're sleeping deeply? You should be waking up without pain and feeling energized when you wake up and throughout the day.