How to Design the Perfect Guest Room

With the holidays in full swing, odds are that loved ones from near and far will be pouring into your home over the next several weeks. Luckily, long-time home guru Mary Ella Gabler has curated a hospitality guide for smooth sailing throughout the entertaining season. Her recipe for a cozy, homemade getaway is all in the details, whether that’s fresh flowers with a hand-written note or a fully stocked bathroom.

A veteran of the home décor genre, Gabler is the founder of the luxury bedding and bath company Peacock Alley. Abiding by a philosophy that a well-lived life starts in the bedroom and bathroom, Gabler shares her secrets to create an oasis for every house guest, from your far-away friends to difficult-to-handle relatives.