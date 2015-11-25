This Cool Graphic Details Exactly How Champagne Is Made, from Start to Finish

We all know that alcohol is born out of the process of fermenting grain and fruit. But beyond that basic understanding, many of us are stumped about proper glassware, production methods, and geographical origins, which is pretty crazy given how much of it we consume. Considering the increase of imbibing that comes with the holiday season, it may be time to study up. A Visual Guide to Drink ($17; amazon.com) by Ben Gibson and Patrick Mulligan of graphic design company Pop Chart Lab breaks down the art of alcohol into engaging, digestible graphics. The new book (which, by the way, would make for an amazing host gift) details the fermentation process to the first sip and everything in between. So pop open a bottle of bubbly and read on below for one of our favorite tidbits: the Champagne-making process.

