The Newest Hit NYC Pop-Up Shows You How to Have "The Ideal Home"

Home shopping is nothing new, but penthouse shopping has been all the rage in Manhattan since Louis Vuitton took over a high-rise apartment in the Four Seasons Downtown Private Residences with a “secret” pop-up store last fall. If you missed that window, now’s your chance to see another luxury open house in the same building (by appointment only) thanks to designer Licheng Ling.

Ling, a former fashion editor at InStyle China who moved to New York eight years ago, started a luxe loungewear collection called Homeism with the idea that many people spend more time in their homes – living, working, and relaxing. So she created a wardrobe of silk charmeuse lounge pieces in minimal renditions of Chinese costume silhouettes. So luxe are these robes and pajamas that you wouldn’t be embarrassed to answer the door for the Seamless delivery guy, and could even wear them for a night on the town.

To introduce her latest collection, she decided to create a pop-up store in her own apartment there, collaborating with artists and designers to fill out the room in a project she calls “The Ideal Home.” In her living room, which has Hudson River views and a glimpse of the Statue of Liberty framed between skyscrapers, her new designs are shown in colors that reflect the russet and pastel colors she would have seen in winter sunsets. A large black-and-white painting by Chris Martin dominates one wall, and a selection of art books from Rizzoli Bookstores sits next to a window. The inspiration, Ling says, is how Louise Bourgeois might have decorated her home.

Another room houses Ling’s earlier collections, which are also for sale, and a spare bedroom has been transformed into a conceptual flower market, with exotic neon bouquets created by Marisa Competello of Meta Flora. Practically everything’s for sale during the week-long pop-up, from January 24 – 30, but you’ll need an appointment to get in the door. For further details, e-mail hi@homeism.com.