Peek Inside Ellen DeGeneres's Stunning Santa Barbara Villa

Claire Stern
Oct 23, 2015 @ 8:15 am
<p><strong>THE KITCHEN</strong></p>
THE KITCHEN

The talk show host appreciates the pleasures of a good meal, as evidenced by this sweeping view of her kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and wrapped marble surfaces. Perched on her countertop, you'll notice antique Swedish bowls and carving boards, as well as dishware by Astier de Villatte

William Abranowicz
<p><strong>THE LIVING ROOM</strong></p>
THE LIVING ROOM

No stranger to the beauty of modern French interiors, DeGeneres selected this pair of Visiteur chairs and a rare slate-top table by Jean Prouvé to add intrigue to her space. 

William Abranowicz
<p><strong>THE MEDIA ROOM</strong></p>
THE MEDIA ROOM

Along with an impressive collection of books, this stone-walled rustic room boasts a vintage trunk by Louis Vuitton, a pair of wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner, and a floor lamp by Blackman Cruz

William Abranowicz
<p><strong>THE BACKYARD</strong></p>
THE BACKYARD

This earthy oasis, with a vintage American worktable and Russell Woodard wire chairs, offers a quiet respite from the daily grind.

William Abranowicz
