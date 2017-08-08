Happy International Cat Day! These 5 Simple DIY Accessories Will Make Your Kitty Love You Forever

Calling all cat lovers! Today is a very important day in the world of kitties, as every August 8 marks International Cat Day. Whether you love them or hate them, there's no denying these four-legged furballs are adorable, so it's not surprising that there's an entire day dedicated to honoring them.

Let's be honest: cats are weirdos. And if you ask us, that's the best thing about them. If you've ever spent hours watching YouTube videos of their crazy antics, you know how hilarious they are. They can be entertained for hours by a simple laser pointer, love squeezing into boxes of all shapes and sizes, and are terrified of cucumbers (we're still confused about that one). Their moods can shift at any moment, and they are definitely sassy. But, if you've ever been a cat mom or dad, you also know how loving and cuddly they are, too. Cats are unlike any other creature, and today we celebrate them.

VIDEO: Cat Who Lost Both His Ears Is Winning Instagram Followers with His Huge Heart

RELATED: This Island of Rescue Puppies Is a Dog Lover’s Paradise

So, to honor all the kitties on this day, we say embrace your inner crazy cat lady or dude and treat your feline friend to one of the below DIY accessories. They're sure to gain you major snuggle points for nine lives to come.