Seventeen-year-old Yara Shahidi has a major TV role on ABC's Black-ish and college acceptances from Ivy League schools like Harvard under her belt, but at the end of the day, she's just a normal teenager. And like any teen living at home, she uses her bedroom as a place to relax and unwind, but her old setup wasn't giving her the right resources. "It was a room just to basically go to sleep in and then wake up and do other things in," she said.

But thanks to help from online interior design service Laurel & Wolf, Shahidi has a whole new space to use to create. The company used decor from Pottery Barn Teen to give the actress a new room that felt all her own. "Everything about me personally is so unique to who I am and I wanted my room to reflect that. To be able to design my room, I feel like it was a chance to finally have it become more of my space. I'm such a vivid person and I wanted my space to match that," Shahidi said.

"I feel like it was about how to utilize the space to the best of my ability. My room is really the center of how I run my personal empire. It's the center of it—the kingdom and the castle."

The high school senior, who is taking a gap year before heading to college, now has a redecorated space where she can listen to music with her color-changing lights, have a "mini dance party," or finish up her homework. "I feel like it's a more mature Yara than my old space," she said.

Keep scrolling to get a better look at her new room, and shop the décor for yourself.