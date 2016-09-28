West Elm Is Breaking Into the Hotel Business

When you think of West Elm, you probably picture walnut chairs, brass lighting, and graphic prints—but soon, those words will also conjure up images of stylish boutique hotels. The Brooklyn-made home brand, famous for its local design focus, just announced that it's extending the reach of its modern aesthetic to the travel and hotel industry with the launch of West Elm Hotels. Together with hospitality brand DDK, it's set to open outposts in Detroit, Nashville, Savannah, Charlotte, and Indianapolis starting in 2018.

These venues will, of course, be packed with the brand's mid-century focused décor, but each will have a different design persona based on the community it's in. Locations will feature local art and food to get tourists in the mindset of their new city. "There is a growing desire among modern travelers to immerse themselves in the place they are visiting," DDK co-founder David Bowd says, "They want a boutique experience, and expect great, reliable service that caters to their needs."

Want to bring the hotels' vibe into your own abode? Check out some of our groovy picks below.

