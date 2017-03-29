11 Stylish Home Finds on Sale at Urban Outfitters Right Now

We get super excited for season changes—a shakeup of weather, new clothes, and of course, tons of sales. Now that we're headed into spring, brands are rolling out new items and giving some of their just-as-fantastic winter launches major discounts. And while we're pretty sick of winter at this point (and we're sure you are, too), when it comes to home décor, most brands put out tons of chic, season-less finds all-year round, so why not score some great designs for less money?

And speaking of season-less steals, we need to tell you about one beginning-of-season sale we're super psyched about. Urban Outfitters is giving shoppers 30 percent off tapestries, bedding, throws and pillows in stores and online now through April 3. There are pages and pages of duvet covers, wall hangings, floor pillows, shams, and more. Basically, everything you need to spruce up your bedroom is currently up for grabs for way less, and needless to say, we're all over it. Here, we scrolled diligently through the items and rounded up our 11 favorites (it's hard work but someone has to do it).