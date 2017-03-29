11 Stylish Home Finds on Sale at Urban Outfitters Right Now

We get super excited for season changes—a shakeup of weather, new clothes, and of course, tons of sales. Now that we're headed into spring, brands are rolling out new items and giving some of their just-as-fantastic winter launches major discounts. And while we're pretty sick of winter at this point (and we're sure you are, too), when it comes to home décor, most brands put out tons of chic, season-less finds all-year round, so why not score some great designs for less money?

And speaking of season-less steals, we need to tell you about one beginning-of-season sale we're super psyched about. Urban Outfitters is giving shoppers 30 percent off tapestries, bedding, throws and pillows in stores and online now through April 3. There are pages and pages of duvet covers, wall hangings, floor pillows, shams, and more. Basically, everything you need to spruce up your bedroom is currently up for grabs for way less, and needless to say, we're all over it. Here, we scrolled diligently through the items and rounded up our 11 favorites (it's hard work but someone has to do it).

Botanical Chart Tapestry

We love this canvas covered in vintage-looking floral illustrations for a bedroom wall or makeshift headboard.

available at Urban Outfitters $41 SHOP NOW
One-of-a-kind Moroccan Wedding Blanket

Honestly, this is way too pretty to be used as a blanket—hang it up like the work of art it is.

available at Urban Outfitters $272 SHOP NOW
Pieced Stripe Throw Blanket

We've found the ultimate summer throw. Grab it off your sofa to use as a chic towel or stylish picnic blanket.

available at Urban Outfitters $48 SHOP NOW
Moriah Stripe Throw Blanket

We're seriously digging UO's striped throw blankets, especially this one's sweet lavender hue.

available at Urban Outfitters $20 SHOP NOW
Naran Ikat Floor Pillow

At 26" x 26" with neon green stitching, this is a cozy (and fun) extra seat to have handy.

available at Urban Outfitters $48 SHOP NOW
Emma Embroidered Duvet Cover

We can't believe we can get the amazingly intricate lacework border on this duvet for such a good deal. Maybe keep this one to yourself.

available at Urban Outfitters Starting at $104 SHOP NOW
Delicate Botanical Pillowcase Set

Most people go for solid-colored pillow shams, but these would give our bed a totally unexpected pop of pattern.

available at Urban Outfitters $20 SHOP NOW
Colorblock Woven Loop Pillow

This throw instantly adds texture to any sofa or bed with a cool geometric-meets-Aztec vibe.

available at Urban Outfitters $48 SHOP NOW
Assembly Home Crewel Palms Pillow

Embroidered palm leaves make this summer-style pillow work all year round on your bed or sofa.

available at Urban Outfitters $34 SHOP NOW
Eyelash Fringe Sham Set

Give your bed a touch of whimsy with pillows adorned with fun fringe detailing.

available at Urban Outfitters $34 SHOP NOW
Catherine McDonald for DENY Pacific Coast Highway Tapestry

For those of us who aren't lucky enough to take a quick drive down the PCH whenever we feel like it.

available at Urban Outfitters $41 SHOP NOW

