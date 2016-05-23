12 Trendy Pool Toys to Make a Splash with This Summer 

Sydney Mondry
May 23, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

With swimming season upon us, it's time to start rolling out the towels, opening the umbrellas, and filling our pools (or our friends' pools) to the brim with Instagrammable accessories. Pool toys blew up (no pun intended) in a big way last summer when celebs like Taylor Swift, Kourtney Kardashian, and Shay Mitchell uploaded photos of themselves lounging on inflatable swans and flamingos. Get in on the trend by purchasing your own cute floatie(s) using our curated list below.

 

Swan

Swan

Perhaps the most Instagrammed of the pool accessories last summer, the swan floatie is perfect for adding a touch of T. Swift-approved style to your toy collection.

$99; funboy.com

Doughnuts

Doughnuts

These adorable frosted doughnuts, which come in a pack of three, will keep any beverage afloat and within reach.

$10; target.com

Lobster

Lobster

Match your floatie to the summer sandwich staple—the lobster roll—with this inflatable lobster.

$3; ustoy.com

Pineapple

Pineapple

A tropical summer treat. 

$38; urbanoutfitters.com

Pizza

Pizza

This floatie comes with all the fixin's.

$39; gilt.com

Flamingo

Flamingo

This flamingo pulls double duty as decoration and a drink holder.

$20; bedbathandbeyond.com

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

I scream, you scream, we all scream for... pool toys!

$8; amazon.com

Pegasus

Pegasus

Add a bit of magic to your outdoor soirée with this whimsical pegasus.

$99; funboy.com

Pretzel

Pretzel

Hang out with a pal or two in a giant soft pretzel. Hold the mustard.

$36; wayfair.com

Ice Pop

Ice Pop

Cool down on a hot summer day with a giant popsicle. At six feet long, it can float even your tallest of friends. 

$34; urbanoutfitters.com

Bloom

Bloom

A garden party gets a bright new bloom with a groovy flower floatie.

$20; toysplash.com

Watermelon

Watermelon

Nothing screams summer quite like a sweet slice of watermelon floating in the pool.

$60; modcloth.com

