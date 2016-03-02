3 Pro Tips for Choosing the Perfect Sofa

Kristin Perers
The right sofa can really bring a room together. And, let's face it, as an essential fixture for Netflix marathons, comfort is an obvious priority. But there are important aspects to consider when searching for the perfect one: Does the color match the other palettes in the room? How does the seating arrangement breathe new life into your space? We tapped interior designer Alex Papachristidis, author of The Age of Elegance: Interiors ($40; amazon.com), who gave us some nuggets of décor wisdom. Read on for his tips.
—With reporting by Anne Vorrasi